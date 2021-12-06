Monday Morning Weather Update

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO