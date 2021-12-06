ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the brand-new teaser to ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part 1’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your Spidey senses were tingling on Saturday, it was for a good reason: We got us our first peek at Sony Pictures Animation's follow-up to the Oscar-winning animated hit Spider-Man: Into the...

imdb.com

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ First Trailer: Sony Reveals Part One of Animated Sequel

No, not the metaverse: the Spider-Verse. Sony has revealed an eye-popping first look at the animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which follows up the beloved 2018 original “Into the Spider-Verse.” But that’s not all — this is just “part one” of the new sequel, which is being split into two parts. Check out the first footage, which was revealed as part of the ongoing Brazil Comic-Con Experience, below.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

A First Look At 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One', Plus The Return Of Daredevil To The MCU

Miles Morales is back, and bringing some old - and new - characters from the Spider-Verse with him!. After the world-wide success of the first multiverse adventure, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which nabbed a $375,540,831 world gross back in 2018, it was inevitable that the next-generation wallcrawler would be back for another swing with Spider-Man: Spider-Verse Part One.
MOVIES
The enemy of my enemy: Dojos unite in new season 4 trailer for ‘Cobra Kai’

Netlfix has dropped a brand-new trailer to its forthcoming fourth season of the Emmy-nominated Cobra Kai, and the old adage "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" comes to mind. The snippet shows the members of both the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Martin Kove's Sensei Kreese and his Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date, trailer, and cast – when is Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) out?

When does Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 come out? One of the best animated movies of all time, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, had fans clamouring for more as soon as the credits rolled. We ended up waiting a full year, but Sony confirmed two sequels in November 2019, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller back as writers and producers.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home leak features the full plot and the big spoilers

The Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere is next Monday, at which point the reviews for this year’s most anticipated movie will come out. A few days after that, you’ll be able to see No Way Home in a theater near you, provided you scored a ticket. Most Spider-Man fans dying to see the movie right away probably know the film’s big spoiler, as it’s leaked everywhere. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will play their respective Spider-Man variants in the movie. On top of that, we’ll get a few huge MCU cameos along the way. It’s one thing to be aware of this significant plot detail and quite another to know the full No Way Home plot beforehand.
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Eternals’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals is landing on Disney+ 69 days after its Nov. 5 theatrical release that date being January 12, 2022. That window is a notable size considering Disney’s experiment to crush theatrical down to a day-and-date model with Disney+ during the pandemic. Previously, Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a 71-day window before landing on Disney+. Disney previously rubbed Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson the wrong way in the aftermath of that film’s short-change at the B.O. given its simultaneous availability on Disney+; the actress suing the studio and ultimately reaching an amicable settlement. The movie, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao,...
MOVIES

