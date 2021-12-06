ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max conjures up teaser to January’s ‘Harry Potter’ retrospective, ‘Return to Hogwarts’

By George Costantino
southernillinoisnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max dropped a first-look teaser trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on Sunday night, featuring appearances from Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis and Mark Williams. The...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

