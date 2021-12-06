ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland: Zendaya is 'shoulder to cry on'

shorelinemedia.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London, stars Tom Holland and...

www.shorelinemedia.net

Elle

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Costar J.B. Smoove Called Them the ‘Most Adorable Couple’

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. Comedian J.B. Smoove is co-star to Zendaya and Tom Holland in the Spider-Man films, so he's been able to observe their relationship first hand. And he's a fan. Smoove and his wife Shahidah Omar attended the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles last weekend; while on the red carpet he told ET's Cassie DiLaura “Oh, I love those two. I love them so much.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Stuns In Backless Black Gown For 2021 Ballon d’Or Event With Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed while looking incredible and posing on the red carpet of the special event in Paris, France. Zendaya, 25, turned heads on Nov. 29 when she showed up to the 2021 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in a gorgeous black gown that revealed skin in the back. The actress was joined by her reported boyfriend Tom Holland, 25, who wore a classic black and white tuxedo, as she stepped outside a car in Paris, France, and was photographed and filmed while walking and later posing on the red carpet. She looked gorgeous as she confidently stood in front of the various cameras and flaunted her fashion choice, which featured a tied section in the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

OK, Seriously, Is It Possible For Zendaya and Tom Holland to Be Any Cuter Around Each Other?!

Please excuse me while I gush over Zendaya and Tom Holland's appearance on The Graham Norton Show. No matter where these two go, they can't *not* share an adorable moment together. The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars stopped by Graham's show on Dec. 3 for their press run, and they were definitely giving us couple vibes! Between discussing the upcoming movie and Zendaya's epic Emmy win, the effortless chemistry the duo share is simply undeniable.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Tom Holland and Zendaya Opened Up About Their Relationship and Coping With Fame Together

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. On-screen and off-screen couple Tom Holland and Zendaya spoke candidly to the Associated Press about their relationship and what they mean to each other during interviews at the London photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland started his remarks on Zendaya by adorably complimenting her as she stepped on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Spiderman No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted at Ballon d’Or award ceremony

The Ballon d’Or award for 2021 will be awarded at the Théâtre du Châtelet on the 29th of November. The gala event has already attracted all the high profile footballers, who are in contention to win pick up their individual awards including the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi, both of whom are in contention to lift the trophy this year due to their stellar performances for both club and country in the past year.
MOVIES
WHAS 11

Zendaya and Tom Holland Share Adorable Moment During Latest Interview Together

Zendaya and Tom Holland are the epitome of #RelationshipGoals. Exhibit A -- their palpable chemistry during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars appeared on the BBC show Friday and Norton conjured up a subject some men might find a bit sensitive -- their height difference. Holland, however, owned the moment. He didn't shy away from the fact he stands 5-foot-8 and the Euphoria star stands two inches taller.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Ap Archive
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya Look Stunning As Press Tour Kicks Off

Tom Holland and Zendaya looked truly stunning as they stepped out on the town for the press tour kick-off of their highly-anticipated movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland and Zendaya got decked out in a slick tuxedo and sleek black dress (respectively) to attend the Ballon d'Or Awards Ceremony in Paris, France. The soccer awards are certainly a big event in France, and a great place for the Spider-Man: No Way Home – and its stars – to start making a splash in the global headlines and tabloids. Check out just how well Tom Holland and Zendaya clean up when it's time for that movie star shine:
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

No Way Home’s Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Attending Events As An Official Couple, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Ever since Tom Holland and Zendaya starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017, fans immediately began to speculate about the nature of their relationship. Tom Holland’s continuous social media shout-outs to Zendaya didn’t help matters, either. While the pair has stayed mum on the subject over the past few years, they sneakily seem to have cemented their relationship status at an awards ceremony - and the Internet is living for it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
Complex

Tom Holland and Zendaya Joke About Height Difference While Filming Stunts

It’s no secret that Hollywood’s favorite web-slinging couple has a bit of a height difference. Thankfully, though, they’re able to find some humor in it. Catching up on a recent episode of the Graham Norton Show, Zendaya and Tom Holland broke down what fans can expect from Spider-Man: No Way Home, even elaborating on one scene that took a bit of tinkering. In the scene, Spidey was supposed to rest MJ on a bridge after swinging her over there, but due to Zendaya being taller than Holland, it wasn’t as easy as they hoped.
CELEBRITIES
