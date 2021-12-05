ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Scruggs, Performer, Songwriter and Son of Earl Scruggs, Dead at 72

By Carena Liptak
 5 days ago
Grammy-winning performer Gary Scruggs, who was the oldest son of Earl Scruggs and played alongside his legendary bluegrass father as well as in a duo with his brother Randy, has died, the Tennessean reports. He was 72 years old. Born in 1949 and immersed in the music world from...

