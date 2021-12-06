ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Oshares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) a Strong ETF Right Now?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oshares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) made its debut on 07/14/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,361 Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) by 434.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ousa#Microsoft Corp#Home Depot Inc#Ftse
Zacks.com

ETFs to Bet on Popular Investment Themes of 2021

This year’s headlines were mostly dominated by pandemic-related updates, leaving investors in a continuous quest for good options for putting their money in. Amid the pandemic-related concerns, thematic investing continues to be a popular trend. Meanwhile, the discovery of variants like Delta and Omicron made investors increasingly apprehensive about...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy for Guaranteed Rewards

The main variable in play when considering stocks to buy or sell has long been investor sentiment. This is a fact that escapes most investors, even though it is simple to understand. Stocks need very few things to rally — basically just a functioning system, a healthy money flow and one more thing. The last ingredient is sentiment.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cerner boosts dividend by 23%, to lift the implied yield above its peer group and the S&P 500

Cerner Corp. announced Friday a new quarterly dividend of 27 cents a share, which marks a 22.7% from the previous dividend of 22 cents a share. The health care information technology and devices company's new dividend will be payable Jan. 11 to shareholders of record on Dec. 27. The stock slipped 0.2% in morning trading. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.44%, up from a yield of 1.17% at the previous dividend rate. That compares with the yield for the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF of 1.35% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. Cerner's stock has lost 4.4% year to date, while the health care ETF has rallied 18.5% and the S&P 500 has climbed 25.1%.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Play Relative Price Strength With 5 Buy-Ranked Stocks

Whether a stock has the potential to offer considerable returns is determined primarily by its earnings and valuation ratios. Simultaneously, it is essential to check whether its price performance exceeds its peers or the industry average. Upon such comparison, if we find that a stock is unable to match up...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy