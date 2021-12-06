ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the brand-new teaser to ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part 1’

By George Costantino, Stephen Iervolino
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your Spidey senses were tingling on Saturday, it was for a good reason: We got us our first peek at Sony Pictures Animation’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning animated hit Spider-Man: Into the...

imdb.com

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ First Trailer: Sony Reveals Part One of Animated Sequel

No, not the metaverse: the Spider-Verse. Sony has revealed an eye-popping first look at the animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which follows up the beloved 2018 original “Into the Spider-Verse.” But that’s not all — this is just “part one” of the new sequel, which is being split into two parts. Check out the first footage, which was revealed as part of the ongoing Brazil Comic-Con Experience, below.
enstarz.com

A First Look At 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One', Plus The Return Of Daredevil To The MCU

Miles Morales is back, and bringing some old - and new - characters from the Spider-Verse with him!. After the world-wide success of the first multiverse adventure, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which nabbed a $375,540,831 world gross back in 2018, it was inevitable that the next-generation wallcrawler would be back for another swing with Spider-Man: Spider-Verse Part One.
Starring in ‘Hawkeye’ wrapped up two of Vera Farmiga’s career goals…with a bow

Vera Farmiga can be seen again today in the fourth episode of Hawkeye, which just dropped on Disney+. The Paranormal Activity series star had two big reasons to hop on board as the socialite Eleanor Bishop: One, to play True Grit Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld‘s mom, and also because she has a thing for bows and arrows.
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 Trailer Confirms Oscar Isaac's Return as Miguel O'Hara

Oscar Isaac will be back as Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2!. It's a huge day in the Spider-Verse! The first teaser for the highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has just been dropped along with some truly awesome details. The official title has been revealed and it's confirmed: Oscar Isaac is returning as Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part 1!
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date, trailer, and cast – when is Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) out?

When does Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 come out? One of the best animated movies of all time, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, had fans clamouring for more as soon as the credits rolled. We ended up waiting a full year, but Sony confirmed two sequels in November 2019, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller back as writers and producers.
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Heads to Disney Plus in January

“Eternals,” the most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The superhero film will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12. Disney made the announcement on Friday, just one week ahead of the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highly anticipated MCU film. “Eternals” will be available with an Imax enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021 Directed by Oscar...
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home leak features the full plot and the big spoilers

The Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere is next Monday, at which point the reviews for this year’s most anticipated movie will come out. A few days after that, you’ll be able to see No Way Home in a theater near you, provided you scored a ticket. Most Spider-Man fans dying to see the movie right away probably know the film’s big spoiler, as it’s leaked everywhere. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will play their respective Spider-Man variants in the movie. On top of that, we’ll get a few huge MCU cameos along the way. It’s one thing to be aware of this significant plot detail and quite another to know the full No Way Home plot beforehand.
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
BGR.com

Tom Holland might have confirmed a big Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler

Don't Miss: 10 of Amazon’s craziest Black Friday deals are back on Sunday Like his Peter Parker character in Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy, Tom Holland has grown a lot when it comes to big MCU leaks. He’s more likely to deny the big No Way Home plot point that everyone knows about than say anything that would spoil it. However, Holland might not be able to control absolutely everything he says or his body language during the No Way Home press interviews. And it so happens that the actor might have said something during the press tour that implies one of the...
Variety

Twitch Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Cast in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitch gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will make his animated movie debut, opposite Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth installment in the hit family-friendly monster franchise. Blevins, who has 17 million followers on Twitch, will play a character named Party Monster in the Sony Pictures Animation feature. He most recently made a cameo as himself in Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy.” He also appeared on the second season of Fox’s reality music competition show “The Masked Singer” as “Ice Cream.” Blevins first gained wide attention in March 2018 when he played “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott and...
Deadline

‘Eternals’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals is landing on Disney+ 69 days after its Nov. 5 theatrical release that date being January 12, 2022. That window is a notable size considering Disney’s experiment to crush theatrical down to a day-and-date model with Disney+ during the pandemic. Previously, Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a 71-day window before landing on Disney+. Disney previously rubbed Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson the wrong way in the aftermath of that film’s short-change at the B.O. given its simultaneous availability on Disney+; the actress suing the studio and ultimately reaching an amicable settlement. The movie, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao,...
BGR.com

Tom Holland reacts to reports of a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get right now In just a few short weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally arrive in theaters around the world. It was originally scheduled for July, but eventually landed on December 17th due to the pandemic. Well, tickets are now on sale, and Fandango reports that presales rival those of Avengers: Endgame. Scalpers are even trying to sell their tickets online for thousands of dollars. As excited as we all are for No Way Home, it’s no surprise that a new Spider-Man trilogy may already be in the works....
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s heartbreaking Hawkeye connection was spoiled

Don't Miss: 10 of Amazon’s craziest Black Friday deals are back on Sunday We’ve known the Holland-Maguire-Garfield Spider-Man: No Way Home secret all year long, as Sony and Marvel couldn’t contain the leaks. With each day that got us closer to the movie’s release, we received more undeniable confirmations. I’ve often said that knowing No Way Home will include all of Sony’s live-action Spider-Man versions won’t ruin the movie experience. But if you don’t want to read about any actual plot spoilers, now’s the time to walk away because new spoilers follow below. That’s because the latest No Way Home promos...
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
