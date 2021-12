Cincinnati beat East Carolina 35-13 and is now one win from locking down a spot in the College Football Playoff. Well, probably. Who knows what the playoff selection committee will do in the final rankings? In the first year of the format, in 2014, the committee tore up the rankings and moved Ohio State into the semifinals, drawing outrage from TCU, Baylor and the rest of the Big 12 — though the Buckeyes rewarded that faith by winning the national championship.

