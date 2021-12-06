Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Dating Victoria Brito

Braunwyn Windham-Burke isn’t a housewife anymore , but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t enjoy the cameras. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star hasn’t shied away from media when it comes to her life since she left the show. Her latest run in with paparazzi revealed that she has a new girlfriend. And the pics came out the day of the RHOC premiere . Coincidence? Doubtful.

Braunwyn was captured by Page Six on a Miami beach with her new flame , Victoria Brito . Braunwyn told the outlet that she and Victoria are “having fun” exploring their relationship. Victoria is a model, dancer and designer with 1.8 million followers on Instagram . So she’s definitely no stranger to social media exposure. The couple is in town for some Art Basel events, which is a well-known annual art festival in Miami.

Braunwyn gushed, “I only came out a year ago and I’m enjoying being single. I really like spending time with her. A bonus is that she gets along with [my husband] Sean [Burke] . They went to an NFT event together in New York City and share common interests … I like her.”

Victoria lives in New York, where Braunwyn recently took up part-time residence. Braunwyn now splits her time between NYC and Southern California, where her family still lives. And despite coming out as gay in 2020 , Braunwyn and Sean remain married with no imminent plans to divorce . The couple also have 7 kids together.

As for Braunwyn’s move to the east coast, she said it’s improved her dating life. Said Braunwyn, “I really do love dating in the city. O.C. is very small, so it’s nice to have the separation, so when I’m at home, I’m just with the family and when I’m here, I love the fact that I get to meet amazing people.”

While Braunwyn seems hot and heavy with her new paramour, it was only a month ago that she was hitting the red carpet with someone else . At the release party for Dave Quinn’s Real Housewives tell-all book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It , Braunwyn walked hand and hand with now ex-girlfriend Jamie Parton .

Even though things are heating with with Victoria , Braunwyn maintains that her first priority is her kids. She explained of her family dynamic, “When I’m here [NYC], [ Sean is] the primary parent, but when I go home, I am, and he can go do whatever he wants.” She added, “We’re actually looking at a house with a guest house, so we’ll have a little separation but still, we want to raise our kids together. We don’t want to separate the family.”

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED BRAUNWYN HAS A NEW GIRLFRIEND ALREADY? DO YOU MISS HER ON RHOC?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Dating Victoria Brito appeared first on Reality Tea .