ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Dating Victoria Brito

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UAiD2_0dFEopso00

Braunwyn Windham-Burke isn’t a housewife anymore , but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t enjoy the cameras. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star hasn’t shied away from media when it comes to her life since she left the show. Her latest run in with paparazzi revealed that she has a new girlfriend. And the pics came out the day of the RHOC premiere . Coincidence? Doubtful.

Braunwyn was captured by Page Six on a Miami beach with her new flame , Victoria Brito . Braunwyn told the outlet that she and Victoria are “having fun” exploring their relationship. Victoria is a model, dancer and designer with 1.8 million followers on Instagram . So she’s definitely no stranger to social media exposure. The couple is in town for some Art Basel events, which is a well-known annual art festival in Miami.

Braunwyn gushed, “I only came out a year ago and I’m enjoying being single. I really like spending time with her. A bonus is that she gets along with [my husband] Sean [Burke] . They went to an NFT event together in New York City and share common interests … I like her.”

Victoria lives in New York, where Braunwyn recently took up part-time residence. Braunwyn now splits her time between NYC and Southern California, where her family still lives. And despite coming out as gay in 2020 , Braunwyn and Sean remain married with no imminent plans to divorce . The couple also have 7 kids together.

RELATED: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Getting Cast On Real Housewives Was “Better” Than Having Babies

As for Braunwyn’s move to the east coast, she said it’s improved her dating life. Said Braunwyn, “I really do love dating in the city. O.C. is very small, so it’s nice to have the separation, so when I’m at home, I’m just with the family and when I’m here, I love the fact that I get to meet amazing people.”

While Braunwyn seems hot and heavy with her new paramour, it was only a month ago that she was hitting the red carpet with someone else . At the release party for Dave Quinn’s Real Housewives tell-all book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It , Braunwyn walked hand and hand with now ex-girlfriend Jamie Parton .

Even though things are heating with with Victoria , Braunwyn maintains that her first priority is her kids. She explained of her family dynamic, “When I’m here [NYC], [ Sean is] the primary parent, but when I go home, I am, and he can go do whatever he wants.”  She added, “We’re actually looking at a house with a guest house, so we’ll have a little separation but still, we want to raise our kids together. We don’t want to separate the family.”

RELATED: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Has A New Girlfriend Who Used To Be On Real Housewives Of Orange County

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED BRAUNWYN HAS A NEW GIRLFRIEND ALREADY? DO YOU MISS HER ON RHOC?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Dating Victoria Brito appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 7

Mary Thornburg
2d ago

I don't think she knows what she wants. I can't imagine what her children think about her behavior. it's all a fame thing

Reply
3
Give me a break!
3d ago

This woman just needs to disappear from the media. She’s needs to work on her life

Reply
7
473 MommaG
2d ago

Get some mental help and for your kids sake go away and stay away!

Reply
7
Related
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards And Crystal Kung Minkoff Hope Kathy Hilton Returns To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Kathy Hilton made one hell of an impression on fans during her first season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While she was in a limited role as a “friend of” that didn’t stop her from becoming a fan favorite. But now that filming for season 12 is underway, everyone is wondering, where is Kathy? […] The post Kyle Richards And Crystal Kung Minkoff Hope Kathy Hilton Returns To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Admits She’s “Struggling With” Eating Disorder & Body Image

Crystal Kung Minkoff chose one hell of a season to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As the first Asian housewife of the franchise, she made history. Unfortunately, so much of her time was overshadowed by all the Erika Jayne drama. So we didn’t get that much of a chance to see her housewife chops. […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Admits She’s “Struggling With” Eating Disorder & Body Image appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Orange County Recap: Taking The Dubrows Down

Welcome back to Episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. When we left off at the end of last week’s premiere, Heather Dubrow‘s fancy comeback party hadn’t yet descended into total chaos. We were only treated to snippets of the madness that was to c0me. But the premiere was only the beginning. But […] The post Real Housewives Of Orange County Recap: Taking The Dubrows Down appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Says Real Housewives Newbie Jen Armstrong Is “Ballsy”

In case you somehow haven’t heard, Real Housewives of Orange County is back baby. And by back, I mean Heather Dubrow has made her return and is here to (hopefully) save the show. Fancy Pants is back and hit it off right away with Gina Kirschenheiter, who can appreciate ogling at Heather’s life of luxury (a […] The post Shannon Beador Says Real Housewives Newbie Jen Armstrong Is “Ballsy” appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
Reality Tea

Carole Radziwill Claims She Has “PTSD” From Real Housewives Of New York; Says “That’s A Real Thing”

Real Housewives of New York alum Carole Radziwill has certainly been chatty lately for a woman who supposedly left her reality TV life in the rear-view. I will admit that I was a “Writer Girl” fan back in the day. After all, Carole is an accomplished journalist and author. She is even a real Princess, […] The post Carole Radziwill Claims She Has “PTSD” From Real Housewives Of New York; Says “That’s A Real Thing” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Hints At Departure From Vanderpump Rules After Feeling “Alone” At Reunion Taping; Says Raquel Leviss Is Only Cast Member Reached Out To Her

Lala Kent has really had her whole world turned upside down in a matter of months. The end of her engagement to (now ex) fiancé Randall Emmett seemed to be a surprise, even to her. The Vanderpump Rules star admitted that she was “blindsided.” So she quickly got to work breaking ties with him. Lala deleted […] The post Lala Kent Hints At Departure From Vanderpump Rules After Feeling “Alone” At Reunion Taping; Says Raquel Leviss Is Only Cast Member Reached Out To Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

James Kennedy Will Continue “Journey” To Find His “True Self” Without Alcohol After Split From Raquel Leviss

Vanderpump Rules has had the weirdest season of all time. Somehow, everyone is the same yet totally different at the same time. Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are new moms, but Lala stills pops off at anyone looking at her sideways and ScheSchu ignores every red flag in her face. Tom Sandoval still overpowers Tom […] The post James Kennedy Will Continue “Journey” To Find His “True Self” Without Alcohol After Split From Raquel Leviss appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Posts About Narcissists Following Split From Randall Emmett

Lala Kent has never been one to hold back. And the Vanderpump Rules star isn’t going to start anytime soon. Following her messy break up with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, Lala has a few things to get off her chest. Especially since he made a fool of her by getting caught partying and cheating (allegedly). All while […] The post Lala Kent Posts About Narcissists Following Split From Randall Emmett appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Diamonds#Art Basel#New York City#Rhoc#Nft
Reality Tea

Raquel Leviss Moved Out Of The Apartment She Shared With James Kennedy

The kindest soul that ever passed through the doors at Sur is moving on after her split from Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy.  The formerly betrothed couple dropped a bombshell earlier this week when they announced their split after five years of dating.  It comes on the heels of costar Lala Kent’s breakup from producer […] The post Raquel Leviss Moved Out Of The Apartment She Shared With James Kennedy appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Porsha Williams Weighs In On Her Sister Lauren Williams Maintaining A Friendship With Dennis McKinley After Their Split

Porsha Williams may have bid farewell to her Real Housewives of Atlanta peach for now, but her reality TV career is far from over. Porsha is currently airing her spinoff Porsha’s Family Matters on Bravo, chronicling her whirlwind (and highly-criticized) engagement to Simon Guobadia and the messy web surrounding it. The show features Porsha and […] The post Porsha Williams Weighs In On Her Sister Lauren Williams Maintaining A Friendship With Dennis McKinley After Their Split appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Teases That Lala Kent Goes Into Her Split From Randall Emmett At Vanderpump Rules Reunion

I think it’s safe to say that the drama on Vanderpump Rules this season is nowhere near levels of Stassi Schroeder slapping Kristen Doute or Jax Taylor cheating on Brittany Cartwright. Behind the scenes, many of the remaining Pump Rulers seem to be going through major relationship shifts. Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy called it […] The post Andy Cohen Teases That Lala Kent Goes Into Her Split From Randall Emmett At Vanderpump Rules Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Selling Sunset Spin-Off Selling Tampa Trailer Is Here Showcasing An All-Black, All-Female Cast

If you’ve already binge-watched all of season 4 of Selling Sunset, don’t worry. Netflix has plenty of real estate reality TV drama headed your way. Surely, there’s a fifth season of Selling Sunset right around the corner, and then there’s also its recently announced spinoff, “Selling the OC.” But even sooner, as in this month, […] The post Selling Sunset Spin-Off Selling Tampa Trailer Is Here Showcasing An All-Black, All-Female Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Returning For Another Halloween Movie, “Halloween Ends”

Michael Meyers better watch his back because Kyle Richards and her bangs are returning to Haddonfield. Variety exclusively revealed that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG secured a deal to reprise her iconic role as Lindsey Wallace in the final installment of the revamped Halloween trilogy, titled Halloween Ends. Kyle was just 8-years old […] The post Kyle Richards Returning For Another Halloween Movie, “Halloween Ends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
MOVIES
Reality Tea

Kim Kardashian Denies Dissing Larsa Pippen After Real Housewives Of Miami Trailer Name Drops Kim

2021 has been a particularly good year for Real Housewives fans. Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip made a massively successful debut, with hopes of future seasons and more chaotic mashups. Shows like Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills arguably had some of their best seasons yet. And, thanks to […] The post Kim Kardashian Denies Dissing Larsa Pippen After Real Housewives Of Miami Trailer Name Drops Kim appeared first on Reality Tea.
MIAMI, FL
Reality Tea

Vanderpump Rules Recap: The Friendship Dictator

This season of Vanderpump Rules isn’t it. I’m not sure if it’s wrong of me to say that or not, but it’s true. Whatever sort of reset they were looking for with this season is missing the mark. Why not add actual new faces and diversity to the cast? We deserve more than Brock Davies […] The post Vanderpump Rules Recap: The Friendship Dictator appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

PK Kemsley Arrested On Suspicion Of A DUI

The Real Housewives husbands have become an integral part of the storylines on several of the shows. While a franchise like Real Housewives of New York does just fine without the men, a show like Real Housewives of New Jersey is made even better with the rambunctious adventures of the HouseHusbands. And on Real Housewives […] The post PK Kemsley Arrested On Suspicion Of A DUI appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice And Daniela Fittipaldi Break Up After 1 Year Of Dating

One of the most important breakups in housewives history came in the form of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars seemed in it for the long haul, despite some rumors and questionable behavior. But once their legal troubles took over and both of them went to jail, it was […] The post Joe Giudice And Daniela Fittipaldi Break Up After 1 Year Of Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Meredith Marks Says Cameron Williams May Not Be A Reliable Source Of Information Regarding Cult Accusations Against Mary Cosby

Mary Cosby’s participation on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City went from random clips of her rummaging in her closet, to full on center stage of the conflict, out-shined only by nemesis Jen Shah’s arrest on camera.  It’s as if being off the hook for the entirety of Season One now has to be […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Meredith Marks Says Cameron Williams May Not Be A Reliable Source Of Information Regarding Cult Accusations Against Mary Cosby appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Claims She Regrets Talking About Lawsuit Against Heather Dubrow’s Husband Terry Dubrow

We are only one episode into Real Housewives of Orange County and longtime star Shannon Beador is already being accused of stirring the pot. To recap, Shannon revealed to costars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter that friend of Nicole James sued Terry Dubrow. And here wife Heather Dubrow was just coming back to save the […] The post Shannon Beador Claims She Regrets Talking About Lawsuit Against Heather Dubrow’s Husband Terry Dubrow appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

James Kennedy And Raquel Leviss Split Up

All the rumors are true, yea. After the season 9 reunion filming wrapped on December 3rd, the internet was ablaze with rumors that James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss had called it quits. Initial leaks made it sound like the pair actually made the decision during taping! While that hasn’t been confirmed, we now have official proof that the split is […] The post James Kennedy And Raquel Leviss Split Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy