Comedian Jeff Garlin has denied claims that he has been fired from The Goldbergs for alleged inappropriate comments made on set.The Curb Your Enthusiasm star appears in the ABC Eighties-set sitcom as family patriarch Murray Goldberg, which has aired since 2013.However, rumours recently emerged claiming that Garlin had been fired from the show, with anonymous former employees claiming that the actor had made people uncomfortable on set through use of inappropriate language and touching or hugging people without permission.While Sony refused to say whether Garlin had been let go from the show, he has now denied this in an interview...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO