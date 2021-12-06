Reiver Sanmartin preparing to win a Reds rotation spot

The Cincinnati Reds are in the midst of a three-headed conundrum, as you well know. On the one front, they’re up against the concept of a market economy in the midst of an oligarchy, trying to determine whether they’d like to influence the supply side or the demand side. They have good players that teams that choose to be good might want, and those players cost money - money the Reds refuse to admit to, or use. Since they don’t appear interested in participating in the game of trying to win baseball games, their focus has instead turned to saving cash, cash that will only come if they deal away their established players. That’s got the likes of pitchers Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo, and Tyler Mahle being circled by the sharks of the league as they eye-up which players the Reds have right now who are both a) making money and b) worth every penny.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO