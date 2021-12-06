ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reiver Sanmartin preparing to win a Reds rotation spot

By Doug Gray
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Reds need someone to step into their rotation when the 2022 season begins. After placing Wade Miley on waivers and losing him to the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati is currently looking at the top three of their rotation being Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray, and Tyler Mahle in some order. After...

