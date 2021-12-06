ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County: Deputies Investigating Deadly Hit And Run Crash In Lakeland

By Mike Jenkins
 3 days ago
LAKELAND, FL. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that happened in unincorporated Lakeland.

Update: Sheriff releases footage of the van involved in the fatal hit and run. Click here.

The crash occurred at about 6:13 PM, on 1st Street NW, near Stroud Road, in the Kathleen area of Lakeland.

A bicyclist was struck by a work van, which sped away from the scene.

The bicyclist passed away from injuries a short time later, according to Polk County Sheriff.

Traffic Homicide detectives believe the suspect vehicle is an older model white Ford E350 work van.

Deputies say the van likely has damage to the right front area (passenger side), including a non-working right front headlight.

If you have any information regarding this crash or the suspect vehicle, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

