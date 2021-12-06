San Francisco Restaurant That Booted Cops To Make A “Safe Space” For Staff And Customers, Apologizes

In San Francisco and other parts of California, looters are terrorizing merchants.

Shoplifters and smash-and-grab bandits roam at will, stealing whatever they want with impunity. And as merchants board up, or close up, shop completely to avoid further losses, Democrats, such as left-wing U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, deny a problem exists, or accuse retailers of overstating the menace.

So in this environment, it makes sense that some in California see the police as the problem.

The operators of a San Francisco restaurant on Friday booted three uniformed cops from their eatery because their presence – or more specifically, the presence of their sidearms – made the staff “uncomfortable.”

According to Breitbart News, the operators of the restaurant, called Hilda and Jesse, said on Instagram after they chased the cops out that the “presence of their weapons in the restaurant made us uncomfortable.”

“This is not a political statement, we did what we thought was best for our staff.”

“At Hilda and Jesse, the restaurant is a safe space,” the post continued, Breitbart noted. “The presence of the officers [sic] weapons in the restaurant made us feel uncomfortable.”

The restaurant added, “We respect the San Francisco Police Department and are grateful for the work they do.” And they said the cops could come back “when off duty, out of uniform, and without their weapons.”

In a post on Twitter, co-owner Rachel Sillcocks added that the restaurant is a safe space, “especially for queer and bipoc individuals.” And the cops were asked to go because both staff and patrons were unsettled by the “multiple weapons” the cops wore.

Sillcocks repeated this to local media, saying “It’s not about the fact that we are anti-police. It is about the fact that we do not allow weapons in our restaurant. We were uncomfortable, and we asked them to leave. It has nothing to do that they were officers. It has everything to do that they were carrying guns.”

But now their anti-cop wokeism may have come home to roost – even in San Fran.

Fox Business reported that Sillcocks and her co-owner, Kristina Liedags Compton, apologized on social media on Sunday.

“We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident on Friday when we asked members of the San Francisco Police Department to leave our restaurant,” they said. “We are grateful to all members of the force who work hard to keep us safe, especially during these challenging times.”

Fox suggested that the apology may have coincided with a number of one-star reviews people posted on Yelp, votes rendered in favor of the first-responders. The traffic was such that Yelp shut down the site for reviews for Hilda and Jesse.

The apology also came after city police Chief Bill Scott said on Twitter that the incident was “discouraging and personally disappointing.”

“I believe the vast majority of San Franciscans welcome their police officers, who deserve to know that they are appreciated for the difficult job we ask them to do – in their uniforms – to keep our neighborhoods and businesses safe,” Scott said.

In their apology on Instagram, Sillcocks and Compton acknowledged that “we handled this badly.” They also described it as a “teachable moment,” and said they were working “to build bridges with the SFPD.”

