GW’s final exam schedule stretches into late December, but don’t let being stuck in the city keep you from enjoying holiday festivities. D.C. is packed with holiday events and activities to get you into the holiday spirit throughout the month. From taking a stroll along the National Mall to get a glimpse of the National Christmas Tree to trying out some of the best hot chocolate in the city, we’ve compiled activities around the District to keep you in the holiday spirit.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO