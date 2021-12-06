ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks to Avoid on News of Didi's Delisting

By Priyanka Mandal
 3 days ago

Last week, the Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi Global (DIDI) declared that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange. The news of DIDI’s delisting heightened investor concerns about other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, and the prices of shares of Chinese electric vehicle stocks NIO (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI) declined in the wake of DIDI’s delisting announcement. Considering the bleak growth prospects of these companies, we think investors are better off avoiding them. Read on.

Beijing-based ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc. ( DIDI ) declared last week that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange “immediately” and begin preparations for a separate listing in Hong Kong. Consequently, the U.S. shares will be converted into “freely tradable shares” on another international exchange. Shares of DIDI declined  sharply in price after the announcement.

With DIDI’s delisting, the decades-long, trillion-dollar relationship between China and Wall Street may be coming to an end . The move raised further speculation regarding Chinese EV stock listings moving to Hong Kong . This would leave U.S. investors trading ADRs with underlying stocks in the ADRs being Hong Kong-listed.

Amid the rising uncertainties, we believe investors are better off avoiding Chinese electric vehicle stocks NIO Inc. ( NIO ), XPeng Inc. ( XPEV ), and Li Auto Inc. ( LI ). The shares of these companies plunged last week on the news of DIDI’s delisting.

NIO Inc. ( NIO )

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, NIO designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. The company’s NIO Power provides mobile internet-based power solutions for battery charging and battery swap facilities. NIO markets and designs technology development activities, and manufactures e-powertrains, battery packs, and components.

NIO’s total revenues increased 116.6% year-over-year to RMB9.81 billion ($1.54 billion) in the third quarter, ended September 30, 2021. However, the company’s loss from operations grew 4.9% from its year-ago value to RMB991.93 million ($155.63 million). Its net loss came in at RMB835.3 million ($131.06 million). Also, the company’s loss per share rose 85.7% from the prior-year quarter to RMB1.82 ($0.29).

NIO has failed to beat the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s EPS is expected to decrease 5.5% in the current year. The stock has lost 22.6% in price over the past nine months and 29.1% over the past year.

NIO’s POWR Ratings are consistent with this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall D rating, which equates to a Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

Also, the stock has an F grade for Stability and a D grade for Value and Quality. We have also graded NIO for Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment. Click here to access all NIO’s ratings. NIO is ranked #50 of the 64 stocks in the F-rated Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry.

XPeng Inc. ( XPEV )

Smart electric vehicle company XPEV is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. The company's primary products include environmental-friendly vehicles, an SUV (the G3), and a four-door sports sedan (the P7). The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, supercharging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

During the third quarter, ended September 30, 2021, XPEV’s total revenues increased 187.4% year-over-year to RMB5.72 billion ($897.59 million). However, the company’s total operating expenses grew 52.4% from its  year-ago value to RMB2.8 billion ($439.81 million). Its loss from operations rose 3.4% from the prior-year quarter to RMB1.8 billion ($282.88 million). Also, the company’s net loss increased 38.8% year-over-year to RMB1.59 billion ($250.26 million).

XPEV’s EPS is estimated to decline 5.9% per annum over the next five years. The company has failed to surpass the consensus EPS in three of the trailing four quarters. Its stock has fallen 6.1% in price over the past month and 15.5% over the past year.

XPEV’s poor prospects are also apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary rating system. Also, the stock has a D grade for Growth, Stability, and Quality.

In addition to the POWR Rating grades I have just highlighted, one can see XPEV’s ratings for Sentiment, Value, and Momentum here . XPEV is ranked #51 in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry.

Li Auto Inc. ( LI )

Formerly known as Lead Ideal Inc., LI is a Beijing-based new energy passenger vehicles (NEV) automaker that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles. The company also offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV equipped with a range of extension systems and smart vehicle solutions.

For the third quarter, ended September 30, 2021, LI’s total operating expenses increased 182.2% year-over-year to RMB1.91 billion ($299.69 billion). The company’s loss from operations came in at RMB97.8 million ($15.35 million). Also, its net loss amounted to RMB21.51 million ($3.38 million), and the company’s loss per share came in at RMB0.01 ($0.00) during the period.

LI has failed to beat the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s EPS is expected to remain negative for the current year. The stock has declined 8% in price over the past month and 11.8% over the past year.

It is no surprise that LI has an overall D rating, which equates to a Sell in our POWR Rating system. Also, the stock has a D grade for Stability and Value.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for LI (Momentum, Growth, Sentiment, and Quality). LI is ranked #40 in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry.

NIO shares fell $0.45 (-1.40%) in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, NIO has declined -34.04%, versus a 22.46% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Priyanka Mandal


Priyanka is a passionate investment analyst and financial journalist. After earning a master's degree in economics , her interest in financial markets motivated her to begin her career in investment research.

The post 3 Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks to Avoid on News of Didi's Delisting appeared first on StockNews.com

Related
Reuters

Retail investors added to Didi selloff after delisting news

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Retail investors have been among those selling shares in Didi Global (DIDI.N), which tumbled after the ride-hailing company revealed its plan to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange. Retail investors sold a net $3.37 million worth of Didi shares on Friday, data from...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc tumbles as DIDI delisting hammers Chinese ADRs

NYSE:NIO fell by 11.19% during Friday’s trading session. Chinese ride-hailing giant DIDI plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. The EV sector continued to get pummeled to close the trading week. NYSE:NIO closed out a nightmare week on the markets, as the Chinese EV maker saw its stock...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Rivian vs. Hyliion Holdings: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy?

Rivian (RIVN) and Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) are both electric vehicle (EV) stocks that are yet to report any material revenue but are in a fast-growing industry. Today I’ll analyze each company to determine which is currently the better stock to buy. The last few trading sessions have seen a significant...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Didi’s New York delisting signals an end to Chinese firms’ glory days on U.S. exchanges

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing announced on Friday that it is delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and re-listing in Hong Kong. The firm made the announcement in a one-sentence statement on Chinese social media platform Weibo, offering few details about the decision beyond that it had carefully studied the matter and would begin its delisting process in coming days.
BUSINESS
Axios

DiDi to delist from NYSE under Chinese govt pressure

Chinese ride-hail giant DiDi said it will delist from the New York Stock Exchange, following a Chinese government crackdown on foreign listings. Why it matters: This reflects how geopolitical tensions are bleeding into the capital markets. Backstory: DiDi isn't just the Uber of China. It's the company that beat Uber...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Global stocks wobble as Didi delisting revives U.S.-China worries

SYDNEY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Friday after Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi said it would delist in New York, renewing concern about U.S.-China tensions and tech regulation, while oil headed for a sixth consecutive weekly drop on Omicron and rate hike worries. S&P 500 futures fell about 0.5%....
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

4 Q&As About DiDi's Plans To Delist

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) has finally decided to succumb to regulatory pressure and delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Just last week, Bloomberg reported the Cyberspace Administration of China was exerting pressure on DiDi to go private claiming that its public company status in New York was posing a threat to the privacy of sensitive customer data. DiDi plans to pursue a listing of its common shares on an international exchange - probably the Hong Kong Exchange - enabling existing ADS holders to convert their shares into common shares of the company. This is what we know so far, and I thought it best to shed some light on a few areas to help investors determine the best course of action today.
MARKETS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Nio Stock Plummets as Didi Global Moves to Delist from NYSE

Electric vehicle name Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) is taking a hit today, alongside other Chinese tech stocks, after Didi Global (DIDI) announced plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Chinese regulators initially requested that the company delist in the U.S. last week, which is fueling speculation that the era of China-based stock listings in the states is coming to a close.
STOCKS
Investopedia

Didi, China's Uber, Delists From NYSE

Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi Chuxing, commonly called simply DiDi, has announced that it is delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Its American depository receipts (ADRs) are listed on the NYSE under the name DiDi Global, Inc. (DIDI) and currently have a market capitalization in excess of $37 billion.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Chinese Internet stocks fall as Beijing wants DiDi to delist from NYSE

Chinese Internet stocks slipped into the red, Friday, in tandem with DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) following a report that the Beijing government wants the ride-sharing company to delist from U.S. stock exchanges. DiDi (DIDI) shares fell more than 7% in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported that the Cyberspace Administration of China...
ECONOMY
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Didi Stock Slides After U.S. Delisting Request

The shares of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE:DIDI) are down 5.6% at $7.66 this morning, after a Bloomberg report revealed that Chinese regulators asked the company to delist in the U.S. According to the report, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) made the request that Didi leave the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) over concerns that the mobile transportation company could leak sensitive data. The delisting will take some finagling, and the CAC is requesting a timely resolution for the issue, with one source saying the company is considering a "straight-up privatization."
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

