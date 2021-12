The British Pound remains as one of the weakest currencies in the world, and this comes despite expectations for rate hikes in early-2022. In early-November, there were even expectations for a rate hike at the Super Thursday rate decision. At the time, GBP/USD was holding resistance at a confluent spot on the chart, where a Fibonacci level intersected with the topside of a bull flag formation.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO