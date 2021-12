Former Real Madrid center back Sergio Ramos hadn’t played for PSG since signing with the club this summer. Break-ups are hard, and Madridistas were shocked when the club did not re-sign Ramos and the No. 4 chose to play for PSG. A club legend who accomplished everything there is to accomplish in Madrid, Ramos was more than just a world-class center back. He was a leader, an icon.

