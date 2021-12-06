ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business
Cover picture for the articleBetter.com CEO Vishal Garg announced the mortgage company is laying off about 9% of its workforce on a Zoom webinar Wednesday abruptly informing the more than 900 employees on the call they were being terminated just before the holidays. "If you're on this call, you are part of the...

