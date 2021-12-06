PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 6

A Chicago jury Thursday has reached verdicts on all six charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of falsely reporting he was the victim of a disturbing, hate-fueled beating. The panel, deliberating since Wednesday afternoon, weighed six counts of felony disorderly conduct against Smollett for telling police he...
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regulatorson Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended...
WASHINGTON — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol just hours after the panel said it plans to move forward with contempt proceedings against him. In the lawsuit, which names members of the Jan. 6...
Workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York, won their unionization vote Thursday, making their store the first company-owned U.S. location to successfully organize. Starbucks' location on Elmwood Avenue was the first to unionize, with a 19-8 vote, a victory for the workers after a battle for the right to hold independent elections.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gather to pay tribute to an “American giant” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility.
The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday to repeal President Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for private-sector employers in a bipartisan rebuke of a key component of the White House's Covid-19 strategy. The measure, which needed only a simple majority to advance, passed in a 52-48 vote. It was supported by every...
A federal appeals court on Thursday denied former President Trump 's effort to block the National Archives from turning over his White House's records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rejected Trump's lawyers' arguments that...
The Senate on Thursday voted to approve a one-time exemption to the filibuster on raising the debt ceiling, capping off a months-long fight over the nation’s borrowing limit. Senators voted 59-35 on the legislation, which also prevents cuts to Medicare. Ten GOP senators voted with Democrats to pass the...
HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott said in an interview that he didn’t know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival in Houston until after his performance. In a lengthy interview with radio personality Charlamagne Tha God posted on YouTube on Thursday, Scott described from his perspective what happened at the Nov. 5 festival that left 10 people dead.
