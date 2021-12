It’s been a little over two years since the Galaxy Note 10 series was released. Incidentally, I’ve been using the base Galaxy Note 10 model as my daily driver ever since its debut, even though my position at SamMobile allows me to try out various Samsung devices as soon as they’re released. Nevertheless, I usually stick to a two-year upgrade schedule for my primary flagship, not because the temptation of upgrading every 6-12 months isn’t there but because I believe it’s reasonable to expect a flagship phone to last for at least 24 months from its debut.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO