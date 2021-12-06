Your Smart Question of the Day…Answer!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder to answer your questions at exclusive live event

Wondering what the future of travel holds in a world of booster jabs, vaccine passports, new variants and post-Brexit passport red tape?Join The Independent for a free live event with esteemed travel correspondent Simon Calder, as he takes a deep dive into what 2022 could look like for holidays.The global travel industry has taken a battering over the previous 20 months of the pandemic, but green shoots of potential are finally starting to unfurl once more, with an increasing number of destinations flinging their doors open for international tourists (provided they’re fully vaccinated).At the same time, there are still a...
WORLD
959theriver.com

What, Me? Worry?

We all worry from time to time, but has your worrying gotten out of hand?. You may have noticed that telling people not to worry doesn’t actually work. In fact, sometimes it backfires. You may also have noticed that often, we worry about things that may or may not happen. And have you noticed that worrying doesn’t actually change anything? In fact, it just causes us to feel unhappy, and can also cause physical ailments such as stress, insomnia and more. Am I worrying you about being worried?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
Best Life

Never Say These 5 Words at a Funeral, Expert Warns

If you're attending a funeral, you're in an emotionally fraught atmosphere. You are likely grieving, or at least supporting others around you who are experiencing deep grief while having to circulate in a social environment. In order to avoid making an already painful situation worse for all involved, there are five words you should never say at a funeral. Read on to find out what not to say—and how to offer comfort instead.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
959theriver.com

Saying Goodbye to My Good and Faithful Friend

Hi, this is Leslie Harris. On Thursday, we had to help our little dog, Remus Lupin, cross the Rainbow Bridge. Remus was only 11 years old, not very old for a small dog. He only weighed 20 lb, but as my sister said, he was a little dog with a huge heart.
PETS
CNET

8 Amazon Prime membership benefits you might not know about

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Everyone knows about Amazon Prime's two-day shipping, which is the biggest reason I'm a member. I love being able to buy paper towels or cat litter online, and then see it on my doorstep a few days later. But this isn't the only benefit if you're paying for a Prime membership.
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Peter Greenberg Travel News

What “SSSS” Means on Your Boarding Pass

If you ever see the four letters “SSSS” printed on your boarding pass, you’re going to be spending more time at security checkpoints. The four letters stand for “secondary security screening selection.”. It’s a designation alerting security checkpoint personnel to pull you aside for enhanced security screening. But how did...
LIFESTYLE
komando.com

Amazon Echo settings you need to change to protect your privacy

If you have an Amazon Echo, you know it pulls its weight around the house. You can use it to order Christmas gifts on Amazon, look up recipes while you cook and read the newest headlines. You also know it can come with a few annoying features. Sometimes it will...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

If You Think Screens Are Straining Your Eyes, Blue Light Glasses May Help

Spending too much time looking at screens lately? Do your eyes feel tired and worn down after all those hours spent staring at glowing rectangles? If so, then you could really benefit from a pair of blue light glasses to help relieve eye stress.* Blue light glasses have exploded in popularity in recent years. What was once a niche product for gamers has become a mainstream accessory. Not too long ago, these glasses were more akin to drug store reading glasses: they were cheap, a little tacky and rarely used. However, as more people wake up to the side effects of...
ELECTRONICS
WRAL

Health experts answer your questions about the omicron variant

Health experts answer your questions about the omicron variant. On Friday, WHO designated it as a "variant of concern," its most serious designation of a COVID-19 variant, and called it "omicron" as the latest entry into its Greek alphabet classification system designed to avoid stigmatizing countries of origin and simplify understanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
playbuzz.com

We Can Guess Your Worst Fear Based On Your Answers To These 10 Questions

We Can Guess Your Worst Fear Based On Your Answers To These 10 Questions!. We Can Guess Your Worst Fear Based On Your Answers To These 10 Questions!. Everyone has a worse fear, even if we don’t want to admit it. We can guess yours based on your answers to these 10 questions!
HEALTH
NBC News

Answering your questions about the Omicron variant

NBC News' Kate Snow spoke with medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar about the new Omicron variant and asked what Americans are eager to find out. Is it more transmissible? Will it evade immunity? Can it make people more sick?Nov. 28, 2021.
HEALTH

