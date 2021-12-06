ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA Champions League 2021-22 round of 16 draw: Date, time, teams, new rules, how to watch in India

By Mudeet Arora
 3 days ago

The UEFA Champions League's group stages will come to a conclusion this week with the last-16 teams left in the tournament, entering the draw for the knockout rounds. Here's everything you need to know regarding the draw:. When is the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw?. The draw...

