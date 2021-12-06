ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Switching of Wide Receivers Between Arkansas, Oklahoma Almost Feels Like NFL Trade

By Kent Smith
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrAD8_0dFEjAF000

Arkansas gains from fallout from Riley departure

With modern college football stepping ever so close to becoming professional football with this year’s implementation of NIL deals to fill the pockets of popular athletes, it seems fitting that two schools should put together a trade of sorts.

Back in April, immediately following the Arkansas spring game, deep threat wide receiver Mike Woods left Fayetteville for Oklahoma.

A little over seven months later, Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood will make things even.

After a long weekend visit to Fayetteville, Haselwood chose to make his decision known around the same time Arkansas coach Sam Pittman took his first question during his Outback Bowl press conference.

“Done deal let’s get it!” Haselwood posted with photos of him in Razorback gear six minutes into Pittman’s Q&A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuDZL_0dFEjAF000

WHAT DID ARKANSAS GET IN THIS “DEAL”

The most common knowledge is Haselwood is a former 5-star recruit who was the nation’s top receiver in 2019 out of Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia.

Depending on which recruiting service you trust, he rated anywhere from No. 19 all the way up to No. 4 in the overall rankings.

Along the way, Haselwood developed a willingness and pride in being a receiver who also blocks.

“I just want to win,” Haselwood said at a Tuesday press conference following a 52-31 win over TCU. “Whatever I gotta do, if it’s making a key block, catching the ball or getting a first down, whatever, I’m with it.”

A quick film study shows that while he doesn’t have elite speed, he does have elite hands. Time and again makes difficult catches in heavy coverage.

THE POSSIBLE TWIST

Everyone thinks of Haselwood as an elite receiver, but high school scouting guru, Barton Simmons, who took over the role of general manager of all things related to scouting and recruiting at Vanderbilt earlier this year, sees him differently.

One of the last players Simmons evaluated this past January at the end of 10 years of leadership in the 24/7 Sports scouting was Haselwood.

It was mildly surprising that Simmons, who saw NFL talent in a who’s-who of LSU and Alabama recruits that others didn’t, graded Haselwood as possessing first round NFL potential. The jaw dropping moment came when he said that potential is on defense as a safety.

Big, physical frame that could project seamlessly to safety. Still has room to fill out and get stronger but frame is there to be matchup problem on the outside. As good as anyone in 2019 class at jump ball situations. High points the football with strong hands and has quick-jump ability. Competent route-runner that uses his size advantage effectively to body smaller DBs. Has enough speed but is not a burner and wins with size and elite ball skills rather than separation. Played in run-oriented offense and was productive but will need more polish on the next level. Plays both sides of the ball in high school and could also be an elite safety. Impact high-level Power Five prospect with first round NFL upside.” – Barton Simmons

FLARE FOR THE DRAMATICS?

While in high school, Haselwood chose desire to draw attention in a unique way.

He announced his Top-5 by wearing cleats in the Georgia 3A state championship game with each team’s logo displayed on them.

He eventually hauled in a leaping 22-yard game-winning touchdown in those shoes in with four seconds left to beat Peach County, 14-13, before sprinting off the field, helmet off.

The receiver Arkansas is getting still has a competitive edge to him.

While he doesn’t post as often as most college athletes, Haselwood’s social media is littered with videos of him making difficult catches.

However, there seems to be an extra bit of joy in retweeting videos of him laying out defensive backs with big, physical blocks. Just Google Haselwood Kansas State block to get a feel for what he can do.

SO WHERE’S THE DOWN SIDE?

The young man just hasn’t had his big season yet. He spent his first year adjusting to college life behind the likes of Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and University of Miami super receiver Charleston Rambo.

The following spring, Haselwood tore his ACL in what he described as a “freak accident” at his home in Georgia. He didn’t see the field again until the final game of the regular season against Iowa State where he was able to knock the rust off with a pair of receptions.

This season was supposed to be his breakout season, but inconsistent quarterback play, a head coach with his mind on being anywhere other than Norman at year’s end, a fan base that turned against the team and individual players at times, and scrutiny from the national media about ugly wins made it anything but enjoyable.

A few subtle tweets hinted at frustration that came to a head on Nov. 29.

On that day, the Monday after the great escape by head coach Lincoln Riley to USC, Haselwood posted a tweet depicting the famous final scene from the series finale of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

In it, Will, all alone, looks around an empty house in a moment of tortured confusion and sadness.

That same day, Haselwood ended a tumultuous potential dream season by posting a goodbye message to Sooner fans on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157ymt_0dFEjAF000

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Oklahoma wide receiver announces intention to enter transfer portal

More and more Sooners are leaving the program after now-former head coach Lincoln Riley announced his decision to leave Oklahoma for the opening at USC. On Monday, Sooners receiver Jadon Haselwood announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal. Haselwood is a six-foot-three sophomore out of Ellenwood, GA....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KARK

Arkansas Adds Oklahoma WR Transfer Jadon Haselwood

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed a commitment from Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Jadon Haselwood. Haselwood, 6-2, 203, recently entered the transfer portal. He visited Arkansas this weekend. The former five-star recruit caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns this season at Oklahoma. He came to the Sooners from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High School where he played for Jimmy Smith, who now coaches the running backs at Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Sam Pittman makes definitive statement on coaching future

Sam Pittman has put together a great season at Arkansas, and it’s now time for him to get paid. With the Razorbacks currently 8-4 overall and soon playing in the Outback Bowl against Penn State, Pittman – who’s making $3.25 million per year, which ranks him 12th in the SEC – is due for a significant pay increase.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Three more Sooners have entered transfer portal

The fallout continues in the wake of Lincoln Riley leaving the Oklahoma football program to become head coach of the USC Trojans. Riley insists that OU’s impending move to the much stronger SEC Conference had no impact on his decision to leave Oklahoma, that the opportunity and timing were right and it was a chance to open a new chapter in his life and for his family.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Florida State staff in Oklahoma to recruit transfers after Spencer Rattler, Jadon Haselwood enter portal

Transfer portal silly season hit full swing this week, and Florida State is putting in work on the trail under coach Mike Norvell. Josh Newberg of Noles247 reported on Tuesday that the Seminoles' staff is on the road recruiting transfers and that one of their stops is in Oklahoma — former Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Jadon Haselwood are both former 5-star recruits who have entered the transfer portal.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Jalen Hurts names his favorite for Heisman Trophy

While many might’ve been losing hope in Bryce Young and his chances for the Heisman, Jalen Hurts emphatically supported the sophomore Tide quarterback on Saturday. Young took seven sacks and he threw his fourth pick of the season versus Auburn but his end-of-game performance is what people will remember. Bryce...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Sam Pittman
The Spun

Jaguars Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran skill player on Monday. Per NFL reporter Doug Kyed, the Jags released wide receiver John Brown. “The [Jaguars] released veteran WR John Brown from their practice squad,” Kyed tweeted. Brown joined the team’s practice squad on November 8. The eight-year vet was...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Sophomore Wide Receiver Check-In: The Busts

We check in with three wide receivers drafted in 2020 who haven't quite panned out so far. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to...
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his pick to win the Heisman Trophy

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has seen enough. Week 12 action around the country is over and Finebaum has made Bryce Young his pick for the 2021 Heisman, with some caveats. “Probably and I say probably, Bryce Young,” Finebaum said. “But I will say this to you … until yesterday, it was open to almost the entire country. Now it’s narrowing down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#University Of Arkansas#American Football#Nil#Q A#Cedar Grove High School#Tcu#Vanderbilt
LSUSports.net

IN FOCUS: LSU Wide Receiver Jontre Kirklin

No challenge is too daunting for LSU senior Jontre Kirklin. Asked to play a variety of roles during his collegiate career, Kirklin has excelled in all three phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams. A dual-threat quarterback at Lutcher (La.) High School, he led the Bulldogs to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
165
Followers
217
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy