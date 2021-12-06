2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S: First Drive Review

A week before Porsche let us behind the wheel of its Mission R race car concept, it mandated we partake in "high-voltage" training via video conference with the company's engineering team in Germany. The gist of the 40-minute call: green lights good, red lights bad. If the relevant red lights illuminate inside the cockpit, stay in the seat and wait for help. If you're outside the car and see red glowing from the dash or the roof-mounted module, hang back and don't touch the Mission R. The exception: In the "unlikely event" (the team's words) the steering-wheel display goes full DEFCON red to indicate a disastrous thermal meltdown occurring in the battery pack, stop immediately, undo your safety harness, get out, and run away, hopefully before the car is reduced to a spectacular multimillion-dollar fireball. (Porsche values the Mission R at something like $10 million, because this is a one-off concept, and automaker bean counters tend to assign astronomical figures to such things, just like they do production-development mules.)
Comments / 0