Are the Eagles playoff bound in 2021?

In typical Philadelphia Eagles fashion, with all of the momentum in the world and facing a bad and banged up New York Giants team, they laid an egg in a brutal 13-7 loss. The defense as a whole played well, allowing no points off of four Eagles turnovers and only thirteen overall, but there is once again a laundry list of offensive concerns. They puzzlingly relapsed back to their more pass-heavy approach of shot plays and quick passes that did not work before (and of course did not work again), while Jalen Hurts had his worst game as an NFL quarterback, completing 45% of his passes with no touchdowns and three ugly interceptions. While the game could have still been won if not for TWO dropped potential game-winning catches by Jalen Reagor on the final drive, the team played terribly, which once again bears the question of whether this team is even good. With that being said, does it even benefit the Eagles to push for a wild card spot over these last five games, or should they be conservative and focus on playing younger players while improving their draft capital?

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO