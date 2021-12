The morning after a humbling defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Philadelphia Flyers have relieved Head Coach Alain Vigneault of his duties. It’s been a disappointing season, to say the least, for Philadelphia, who currently sits seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 8-10-4. The Flyers were committed to change this offseason and underwent a flurry of moves, such as the swap of Cam Atkinson and Jakub Voracek, in order to accomplish the desired change. That hasn’t exactly gone to plan as, after a solid start, the Flyers are currently on an eight-game losing streak that has been nothing short of embarrassing.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO