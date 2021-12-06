BioWare Is 'Still Hard at Work' Making Dragon Age 4

The next Dragon Age game is definitely, definitely, definitely single-player. BioWare wants you to be sure that you know that it's a single-player game. Definitely. It's been ages since the release of Dragon Age: Inquisition. Well, it's been seven years, but that is practically aeons. Development on Dragon Age 4 actually started in 2015 and was intended to be a compact and narrative-centric title, similar to Dragon Age 2. However, issues encountered during the development of Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem caused staff to be taken off Dragon Age 4 and onto these projects. Ultimately, publisher Electronic Arts binned this game three years into its development and started again with a clean slate because there weren't opportunities for "live service" elements and monetisation in the 2015 project.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO