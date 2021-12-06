ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BioWare Is 'Still Hard at Work' Making Dragon Age 4

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewsflash: a studio that announced a game a few years back is still working on said title. We kid, but that message is just about all fans were treated to as Dragon Age Day 2021 was celebrated this past weekend. In amongst new short...

www.pushsquare.com

godisageek.com

Bioware celebrating Dragon Age Day 2021 with merchandise, giveaways and more

Bioware has announced a range of activities it will be involved in to celebrate this year’s Dragon Age Day on December 4, 2021. Dragon Age Day was launched unofficially by Teresa Murguia in the Fall of 2018, with a small team of founders also including Angela Mitchell, Savvy B., and Alistair SM James, as well as former participants Ghil Dirthalen and Andrastini. Bioware is getting involved this year to support inclusivity and accessibility with a contribution to Able Gamers charity as part of the event.
TWITTER
PCGamesN

Why Dragon Age 2 is still one of the most accessible triple-A RPGs

Of all the coming holidays, Dragon Age Day on December 4 might be the one series fans are looking forward to the most. Since players founded the event in 2018, the annual celebration of BioWare’s fantasy RPG series has continued to grow. Last year, the studio even contributed to the festivities by releasing new short stories and previously unseen artwork – fresh crumbs of information for fans to devour in anticipation of Dragon Age 4 news.
PCGamesN

Dragon Age 4 is definitely a “single-player focused experience”

It’s been three years since the announcement of Dragon Age 4 and we still haven’t had much more than rumours about BioWare’s next title – even details on what type of game it’ll be. While it was previously believed to have multiplayer or be live-service like Anthem, BioWare has finally confirmed what all fans wanted to hear – Dragon Age 4 will definitely be an entirely single-player game.
Eurogamer.net

EA marks Dragon Age Day with two new stories and a host of events

EA has released two new stories from the world of Dragon Age to celebrate Dragon Age Day this weekend. Although the publisher confirmed it is "still hard at work on building the next singleplayer focused experience for Dragon Age" and that we have to wait until "next year when [EA/BioWare] can talk more about what [they're] working on", the new short stories - written by members of the BioWare team - should help tide us over.
Gamespot

Sounds Like No Dragon Age 4 News At The Game Awards This Week

To mark Dragon Age Day on December 4, BioWare confirmed that the new Dragon Age game remains in development. However, the company said not to expect any news until 2022. This suggests there won't be any news about the long-awaited RPG during The Game Awards this Thursday, December 9. "We...
ComicBook

Dark Horse and BioWare Announce New Varric Statuette and Print for Dragon Age Day

To celebrate Dragon Age Day, Dark Horse and developer BioWare have revealed a couple of new collectibles that are associated with one of the franchise's most beloved characters. Specifically, this collaboration between the two entities has resulted in a new statuette and art print associated with Varric, who appeared in both Dragon Age II and Dragon Age: Inquisition. Both items are available for pre-order and will begin shipping in 2022.
cogconnected.com

Bioware Refuses to Talk About Dragon Age 4 Until Next Year

Dragon Age 4 Likely Won’t Be Showcased During the Game Awards This Year. While there had been some hopes raised over seeing more on Dragon Age 4, particularly during the Game Awards, Bioware has said it will not be releasing more information about the upcoming game. Not this year at least. Bioware, though it was enthused and happy on seeing fans all over the world celebrate Dragon Age day, did not give any more details on Dragon Age 4, despite the opening.
gamepur.com

How to get more dragons in Century: Age of Ashes

In Century: Age of Ashes, your dragons are your life. You ride them into battle across each class, and they protect you while you soar through the skies, competing against countless enemies. While you’ll only start the game with a few, you can quickly amass an army of dragons if you know what you’re doing. This guide explains how to get more dragons so you can have your pick of dozens within a few days.
rpgsite.net

BioWare celebrates annual fan-run Dragon Age Day with two new short stories

The Dragon Age fandom has it kind of rough. Dragon Age: Inquisition celebrated its seventh birthday on November 18th. Seven years without a sequel, and it feels like most news on that front is checkered at best. The best thing we've heard in ages is that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's success, coupled with Anthem's distinct lack thereof, convinced Electronic Arts back in February to pivot the Untitled Dragon Age Project (hereafter referred to as "DA4") back to its original intent as a single-player game without a stack of live service and multiplayer features.
wccftech.com

Bioware Talks “Single-player Focused” Dragon Age 4; “Excited” for 2022 When New Details Will be Shared

In a new blog post celebrating “Dragon Age Day 2021”, Bioware has shared a short update on the next Dragon Age. The next Dragon Age, also known as Dragon Age 4, remains a bit of a mystery. Development on the title began in 2015, but the next installment in the popular RPG series wasn’t announced until 2018. The most recent teaser for the game was released last year during The Game Awards.
GAMINGbible

'Dragon Age 4' Is A Completely Focused Single-Player Game, BioWare Promises

The next Dragon Age game is definitely, definitely, definitely single-player. BioWare wants you to be sure that you know that it's a single-player game. Definitely. It's been ages since the release of Dragon Age: Inquisition. Well, it's been seven years, but that is practically aeons. Development on Dragon Age 4 actually started in 2015 and was intended to be a compact and narrative-centric title, similar to Dragon Age 2. However, issues encountered during the development of Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem caused staff to be taken off Dragon Age 4 and onto these projects. Ultimately, publisher Electronic Arts binned this game three years into its development and started again with a clean slate because there weren't opportunities for "live service" elements and monetisation in the 2015 project.
gamespew.com

Scarlet Hollow’s Relationship System Could Put Dragon Age to Shame

While flattery might get you somewhere in Mass Effect, Dragon Age and their ilk, the developer of Scarlet Hollow has warned that their characters will wise up. Scarlet Hollow, which we described as “an engrossing supernatural outing”, is being released at the rate of a chapter or two a year, so it’ll be some time we’re able to experience the game in its entirety. But there’s enough content for you to forge relationships, platonic and otherwise, with various characters.
dbltap.com

New Dragon Age 4 Details Coming Next Year, BioWare Confirms

It seems like BioWare is gearing up to release some long awaited details for Dragon Age 4 sometime next year. BioWare marked the unofficial celebration of "Dragon Age Day" on Dec. 4 by releasing new Dragon Age merch, celebrating fan livestreams, and releasing two new short stories from the world of Dragon Age. In a blog post, BioWare also gave a very brief update on the next installment of the franchise.
