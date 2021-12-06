ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

The Quiet eDNA Revolution Transforming Conservation

By Sierra Garcia
JSTOR Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re schlepping through a remote jungle in search of a rare frog species. You check every leaf, each humid hollow and soggy streambed, and return without seeing a trace of it. But back at the lab, with a small water sample, you can say with utter certainty that the frog lives...

daily.jstor.org

Comments / 0

Related
DIY Photography

This underwater video of rare giant jellyfish is both magnificent and terrifying

Since only around 20% of the ocean has been discovered, there are still so many creatures we need to learn about. Some of them are beautiful, some are terrifying, and some are, strangely, both! The giant phantom jelly is in this last group, and I can’t get enough of looking at it. The rare jellyfish was recently caught on camera, and MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) has shared a video of this strange creature with the world.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Vast ocean rubbish patches bringing coastal species into marine ecosystems ‘undisturbed for millennia’, scientists warn

Since the mid-20th century more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic has been produced, and at least 60 per cent of that plastic has ended up in either sea.In just a few decades, the spiralling levels of waste have created vast, spiralling, “gyres” of plastic waste measuring hundreds of thousands of square miles out in the open ocean.New research has now revealed that these plastic gyres are host to a surprising array of plants and animals normally associated with coastal waters rather than the remote open ocean.The scientists studying this phenomenon have warned that this rapid change could upend ecosystems...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Edna#Water Resources#Biodiversity#Invasive Species
laboratoryequipment.com

eDNA Enables Scientists to Explore Piscine Diversity in the Amazon Without Catching Fish

A scientific expedition in the Javari River basin on the border between Brazil, Colombia and Peru has shown use of environmental DNA sequencing to be feasible to investigate fish diversity in the Amazon. The eDNA method consists of extracting molecules of DNA present in water samples and identifying the species to which they belong by means of genetic markers.
WILDLIFE
JSTOR Daily

What is Old Growth, and Why It Matters

Old growth forests are often famed for their beauty, and for their cultural and historical significance. But there’s more to old growth than just the age of the trees. Merrill R. Kauffman, the author of a study on western old growth, writes “[i]t is difficult to write a definition of old growth that will be applicable to all forests. To some people, old growth is simply a forest that has not been disturbed by logging. ‘Untrammeled by man,’ ‘cathedral old growth,’ ‘legacy forests,’ and other terms come to mind.”
SCIENCE
The Independent

To learn about climate quality, scientists turn to drones

Three ocean drones will be launched from Rhode Island Thursday and travel along the Gulf Stream collecting data in tough winter conditions that would be challenging for traditional ships with crews.Saildrone, headquartered in Alameda, California makes autonomous surface vehicles powered by the wind and sun to measure climate quality data and do mapping in remote oceans for scientists worldwide. The company is launching the drones from Newport Rhode Island, on a mission to sail the strong ocean currents in the North Atlantic for six months. The goal is to gather information that's needed to improve medium and...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
JSTOR Daily

The True Costs of Invasive Species

Invasive species present complex environmental and economic challenges to habitats everywhere. They can alter the food chain and cause lasting damage to the structure and/or health of an ecosystem, sometimes permanently impacting habitats, farms, and forests. In a study conducted by Sergio Alvarez and Daniel Solís, the researchers explored the short- and long-term economic costs of invasive species—and who should pay.
WILDLIFE
AFP

Wetlands destruction driving 'sensitive' dragonflies to brink

The destruction of wetlands is driving a decline of dragonflies around the world, with one sixth of species of the magnificently colourful insects threatened with extinction, conservationists said on Thursday. A report from the International Union for Conservation of Nature presented the first assessment of all 6,016 dragonfly and damselfly species globally, and found that at least 16 percent of them risked going extinct. Their decline was a symptom of widespread loss of the marshes, swamps and free-flowing rivers they breed in, driven mainly by the expansion of unsustainable agriculture and urbanisation around the globe, IUCN said in the update of its "Red List" of threatened species. "By revealing the global loss of dragonflies, today's Red List update underscores the urgent need to protect the world's wetlands and the rich tapestry of life they harbour," IUCN director general Bruno Oberle said in a statement.
ANIMALS
CoinTelegraph

Tech transformation: Don Tapscott’s ‘Platform Revolution’ book review

Enterprise blockchain started to take shape in 2016, a time when companies like IBM began to leverage private networks for supply chain management. It was also during 2016 that authors Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott wrote and published Blockchain Revolution, a book that examines the way that blockchain will transform a number of industries.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

Ever wondered who would win in a fight between a dingo and a wolf? An expert explains

This article is part of the “Who would win?” series, where wildlife experts dream up hypothetical battles between predators (all in the name of science). Imagine two of the world’s most iconic canids – a dingo and a wolf – head to head in a fight. Who would win? Before we examine the combatants in more detail, we need to answer an important question first, which wolf and which dingo? Taxonomy – the way we describe, name and classify Earth’s biodiversity – remains contentious for both animals. Dingoes are recognised as a species in their own right by some, but not others. And,...
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Discussing The Bitcoin Energy Revolution

[0:07] Mark Goodwin: To make a case within their box about why Bitcoin will help establish a free market for energy and why being a buyer and seller is sort of last resort for the energy grid for capacity will have like really, really big effects on fair pricing of electricity. I wanted to take a look at this sort of an infamous chart that's called the "duck curve." It was from a California nonprofit, who's in charge of running the grid, I think they're called CAISO, it's California something, something. I can look that up exactly.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Will self-replicating 'xenobots' cure diseases, yield new bioweapons, or simply turn the whole world into grey goo?

In 2020, scientists made global headlines by creating “xenobots” – tiny “programmable” living things made of several thousand frog stem cells. These pioneer xenobots could move around in fluids, and scientists claimed they could be useful for monitoring radioactivity, pollutants, drugs or diseases. Early xenobots survived for up to ten days. Read more: Not bot, not beast: scientists create first ever living, programmable organism A second wave of xenobots, created in early 2021, showed unexpected new properties. These included self-healing...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy