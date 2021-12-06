A Very Modern Life in a Very Old Stone House

Manhattan has always been hard on small wooden houses: Over the years, almost all of them have been wiped away, replaced by tougher, bulkier buildings. The latest doomed relic is the clapboard shack on a pier that for eight decades has watched over the 79th Street Boat Basin with benevolence and decrepitude. Unassuming to the point of erasure, it’s nevertheless the only offshore building for miles, a lone bump against the brushstroke of river. The area is a prime vantage point for savoring golden hour and obeying that instinctual pull to the water, the urge to get what Melville called a “better seaward peep.” So when the city presented plans to replace the dock house with a double-decker institutional structure, a reporter from the West Side Rag recorded a collective neighborhood groan. The reaction, joined by a chorus of officials and Riverside Park advocates, expressed a more intense strain of disappointment than the usual reflexive resistance. And with good reason: The proposed fiber-cement slab raised on 16 concrete columns and capped by a sloping metal roof has all the charm of a vending machine that has been tipped on its side.

