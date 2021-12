BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calm winds and a clear sky are a recipe for a cold night ahead across central Alabama. We have a FIRST ALERT for some patchy frost tomorrow morning as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s by sunrise. Despite the welcome dose of sunshine on Wednesday, clouds will build back in on Thursday afternoon as moisture surges into the Southeast as a warm front ascends from the Gulf Coast. Highs will get back into the 60s tomorrow, and most of the day should be rain-free despite the increasing cloud cover; however, by the evening hours, a few showers will begin to develop with better rain and thunderstorm coverage overnight into Friday. The incoming warm front will bring warm, muggy air back into Alabama, bringing mild mornings again through Saturday and afternoon highs in the 70s through the start of the weekend. So, trade the winter coat in for the raincoat by the end of the work week.

