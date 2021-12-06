ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Biden administration announces Beijing Olympics diplomatic boycott

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7vR1_0dFEeuwL00

The Biden administration has announced that the U.S. will not be sending government officials to the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Press secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement during her Monday press briefing.

The possibility of a diplomatic boycott was mentioned last month when President Joe Biden met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a reporter had asked Biden about a potential boycott, The New York Times reported.

At the time, Biden said it was “something we are considering.”

The question was posed after Biden met virtually with China’s Xi Jinping in an effort to cool tensions between the two countries. Xi had warned Biden against supporting Taiwan while Biden questioned alleged abuse in the Xinjiang region, Tibet and Hong Kong, the White House told The New York Times in November.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have condemned China and what many call its human rights abuses, CNN reported.

The State Department and some European countries have termed the detaining and abuse of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang as genocide, NBC News reported.

There also has been a push for either a diplomatic boycott or a full boycott of the Beijing Olympics, after the country’s tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared for three weeks following her allegations of sexual assault against a former member of the Chinese Communist Party.

NBC News reported she has reappeared but there are questions if she is acting on her own accord.

Athletes will still compete in the games in February, but no U.S. government representatives will be at the events. China said it would take what it called “resolute countermeasures” against the administration if the boycott happens, CNN reported.

“The U.S. should stop politicizing sports and hyping up the so-called ‘diplomatic boycott’ so as not to affect China-U.S. dialogue and cooperation in important areas,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

Zhao further described a potential boycott as “a stain on the spirit of the Olympic charter” and a “sensationalist and politically manipulative” move, CNN reported.

Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia may also issue a diplomatic boycott of the games.

It would be the first mass Olympic boycott since 1980, when President Jimmy Carter and 60 other countries boycotted the Moscow Olympics after the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan that year, NBC News reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Why Biden’s threat to slap Russia with more sanctions is unlikely to deter Putin

The Biden administration is threatening harsh, “high impact” sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has been preparing for a potential invasion by amassing tens of thousands of troops along the border and engaging in other aggressive tactics. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a virtual […] The post Commentary: Why Biden’s threat to slap Russia with more sanctions is unlikely to deter Putin appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
POLITICS
The Independent

China dismisses UK, Canada Olympic boycott as 'farce'

China on Thursday dismissed the decision by Canada and the United Kingdom to join Washington’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games as a “farce.” China is also unconcerned the officials' absence would spark a chain reaction, while numerous heads of state, government leaders and members of royal families have registered to attend, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing. The three countries have said they won’t send government dignitaries to the Games that run Feb. 4-20 to protest human rights abuses in China, while New Zealand said it informed Beijing earlier that...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Zhao Lijian
Reuters

Nicaragua breaks ties with Taiwan, switches allegiance to Beijing

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Nicaragua on Thursday broke its longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switching allegiance to Beijing in a recognition of the Chinese Communist party's One China policy and reducing Taipei's dwindling pool of international allies. "The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Taiwan#Canadian#The New York Times#The White House#Cnn#The State Department#European#Muslim#Uyghurs#Nbc News
FOX40

Biden to withdraw embattled banking regulator nominee

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Saule Omarova’s nomination to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would be withdrawn, as her candidacy faced steep resistance in the Senate with Republican lawmakers criticizing her vision for banking regulation and her birthplace in the former Soviet Union.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Mark Meadows falsely claims Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't represent 'a real number'

Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Times

Biden cancels oil while Americans suffer and the world laughs

It has been quite a transition for America, from being the world’s self-sufficient No. 1 oil producer to begging horrible foreigners to pump more fossil fuels. But by God, President Biden did it. With ease. In a matter of months. Being the “Anti-Trump” is child’s play. Begin your presidency...
POTUS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
67K+
Followers
75K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy