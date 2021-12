The Australian dollar is higher for a third straight day. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7145 in the North American session, up 0.37% on the day. The word ‘Omicron’ was causing fear and panic in the markets just two weeks ago, as the newest Covid variant raised fears of a new wave of Covid that might derail the tenous global recovery. Those fears have subsided to a great extent, as the market has suddenly taken a less frenzied view of Omicron, on the basis of data that shows that patients with Omicron have shown milder symptoms than with previous variants. Risk appetite has been on a roller-coaster track – falling sharply when panic set it, only to bounce back now that investors are no longer worried sick that Omicron will take down the global recovery.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO