The calendar may read December, but the weather is going to feel a bit more like April or May these next couple of weeks. According to MLive, Michigan is going to see a "blowtorch" warm-up in the middle of December. What's a "blowtorch" warm-up? Really, it's just a funny name given to the warm-up by meteorologists based on how it looks on the weather map. The only thing you really need to know is that it's about to get unseasonably warm in Michigan.

4 DAYS AGO