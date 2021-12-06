ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Update: 14-Year-Old in Custody for Alleged School Threat

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAUK RAPIDS -- A 14-year-old is in custody for allegedly posting threats on social media directed at the Sauk Rapids-Rice middle school. The threats were made on Saturday. Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise says they...

wjon.com

Comments / 1

