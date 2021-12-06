Ages + Stages

The Space Age On July 20th, 1969, the first man, Neil Armstrong, stepped foot on the moon. It was the culmination of an eight-year-old promise and perhaps, the end of the Space Race. But how did we get there, and where would we go? The people, events, and inventions that brought us to the Moon, and beyond. Through tragedy, and triumph. From Sputnik, to Atlantis. This is the story of the Space Age. Half an hour of events, discoveries, people, speeches, documents, and history. This is a JCorp Movie.
