ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tailored Digital Platforms Help Banks Enhance the Customer Experience throughout the Customer Journey

By Frost, Sullivan
Moore News
 3 days ago

Banks use technology partners to spread risks while raising customer service levels, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- The hyper-digitalization of financial transactions has changed the way banks build their stacks across delivery teams and their methods of refinement. This new way of working empowers them...

www.moorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dataversity.net

Data Management Platform vs. Customer Data Platform

A Data Management Platform (DMP) is a storage location for all types of data – all the way from contact lists to transactional data. The data stored in a DMP is analyzed for business insights and customer intelligence. DMPs generally collate data from various business systems, such as ecommerce...
COMPUTERS
Moore News

Sensory Analytics Awarded for Technology Innovation by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Coating Quality with Ruggedized Optical Interference (ROI) Technology

The company's proprietary technology powers its patented real-time sub-micron thickness measurement systems based on the science of optical interference. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent assessment of the North American online non-contact coating thickness measurement market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sensory Analytics with a 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Sensory Analytics' measurement solution, consisting of its proprietary algorithms, software and 3-part gauging systems, is well-positioned to address existing and emerging challenges faced by customers in the automotive, aerospace, battery, building materials, electronics and packaging industries. The company's coating measurement technique precisely measures the coating thickness and basis weight in real-time while reducing coating costs to improve coated product quality.
TECHNOLOGY
Moore News

Healthcare Providers to Gain a Holistic View of the Patient by Employing an Integrated Content Services Platform

A unified enterprise strategy that includes both clinical content and medical imaging is critical for delivering efficient and quality care, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- The rise of value-based healthcare and the virtualization of nearly every aspect of healthcare operations are accelerating the need to break down data and departmental silos. With more than 75% of patient data unstructured and growing by more than 50% annually, healthcare organizations need better ways to unlock that value and maximize its potential. A single healthcare content services (HCS) platform that can bring together disparate, unstructured sources of information from across an organization along with enterprise imaging data can enable the enterprise-level consolidation of patient data, images, lab results, and multimedia content.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Platforms#Customer Experience#Digital Banking#Frost Sullivan#Dell Technologies
Moore News

Fortinet Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global SD-WAN Vendor Product Leadership Award

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Recognized for Delivering Ultra-Fast SD-WAN, Advanced Security, and Integrated ZTNA to Support Work-from-Anywhere and Enterprise Digital Transformation. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global SD-WAN vendor market, and based on its findings, recognizes Fortinet with the 2021 Global SD-WAN Vendor Product Leadership Award for transforming and securing the WAN. Fortinet's Security-driven Networking approach to SD-WAN enables a wide range of use cases including secure and optimized connections to cloud-based applications. The company's Secure SD-WAN solution integrates SD-WAN capabilities, advanced routing functions, next-generation firewall (NGFW), and zero trust network access (ZTNA) proxy on a single appliance or a single virtual machine (VM) to deliver secure networking capability. The solution can be deployed in a virtual or physical format on-premise or as a VM in the cloud, with a throughput of 20 Gbps, the highest available in the industry.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Freshworks Helps Africa’s Leading Media Company MultiChoice Deliver a Modern Employee and Customer Experience

Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced that African broadcasting and pay television company, MultiChoice Group (MultiChoice), uses Freshservice® and Freshdesk® to create faster omnichannel customer support across IT and support teams for South African MultiChoice subscribers. MultiChoice is the...
ECONOMY
Moore News

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Aptean with the 2022 Product Leadership Award for Its Unique and Versatile Food and Beverage ERP Software

Aptean offers industry-specific solutions tailored to customers' needs to maximize productivity and help them differentiate from competitors. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American food and beverage industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Aptean with the 2022 North American Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software for Food and Beverage (F&B) Product Leadership Award for designing tailored solutions for specific industry subsegments and increasing business value. Aptean provides high-quality services that address unique production, manufacturing, distribution, and operational challenges in particular segments of the F&B industry, such as bakery, fresh produce and meat items.
TECHNOLOGY
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

The Drive-Thru Customer Experience Revolutionized Through AI

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has not only transformed the global social, political, and economic climate, but has also changed how businesses operate. Restaurants were especially hard hit, and as the dust settles on the pandemic’s impact on the industry, they are forever altered. As a result, many beloved restaurants have permanently closed, there is an industry-wide shortage of labor, and the future is still shrouded in uncertainty.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Business Insider

Empowering customer experience beyond the contact center

Customer experience is your brand's most powerful differentiator. AI-powered customer experience gets smarter with every interaction. Reactive customer service isn't enough. Brands need to meet customers wherever they are. Today's consumers expect convenience, immediacy, and personalization — in a marketplace where instant gratification is becoming more important than resolution.
ECONOMY
Moore News

Retailers Offer Effective, Differentiated Customer Experience with Contact Center-as-a-Service

Digital solutions that offer deep visibility into customer journeys and supply chain ecosystems to drive superior efficiencies, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- The rising purchasing power of younger consumers and the proliferation of channels make it critical for retailers to innovate their customer engagement strategies. As digital experiences become increasingly personalized, retailers need to have a holistic view of the customer to ensure optimal, targeted customer interactions. In addition to enhancing customer experience (CX), they also need to fully optimize digital technologies to manage supply chains and improve operational efficiency. To resolve these challenges, leading retailers implement contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS). With CCaaS, they can connect customers and employees across voice and digital channels to increase the effectiveness of marketing, sales, and service.
RETAIL
Moore News

Pexip Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving the Accessibility and Delivery of Healthcare Services with Its Video Conferencing Platform

Pexip's video conferencing platform enables patients to obtain telehealth services regardless of their location or device choice or version. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed video conferencing services in the Australian healthcare industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Pexip with the 2021 Australian Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its video conferencing services in healthcare. The company makes video meetings as simple as voice calls. Healthcare organizations can launch the virtual telehealth solution from any web browser, eliminating the need to invest in costly video conferencing devices. The one-click meeting capability for the web browser allows healthcare providers to improve the accessibility and delivery of healthcare services to patients, including those residing in hard-to-reach locations without physical clinics. In addition, the Pexip platform helps patients save on travel time and costs to healthcare facilities.
TECHNOLOGY
Moore News

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Netcracker with 2021 Global OSS/BSS Technology Innovation Award for Enabling Communication Service Providers with Its Cloud-Native, Full-Stack BSS/OSS Solution

Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS Portfolio helps CSPs reduce complexity, innovate faster, and significantly alleviate deployment and operational costs. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently evaluated the global Operations Support Systems (OSS)/Business Support Systems (BSS) market, and based on its findings, recognizes Netcracker Technology with the 2021 Global OSS/BSS Technology Innovation Award.
ECONOMY
Moore News

Global Webinars and Virtual Events Market Boom Continues as Hybrid Work Goes Mainstream

Advanced data reporting, greater ease of use, and a growing focus on sustainability drive market growth, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that the long-term, sustainable impact of hybrid work and the adoption of digital channels are creating an unprecedented wave of webinars and virtual events. The global webinars and virtual events market is projected to reach $4.44 billion by 2025, up from $1.57 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 23.1%. Advanced data reporting and analytics, greater accessibility, enhanced ease of use, along with reduced travel and growing sustainability goals are the primary growth drivers.
MARKETS
beckershospitalreview.com

How Walgreens uses data to drive the customer experience

Mike Maresca began his role as chief technology officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance during the pandemic. Despite the chaotic start to his tenure, Mr. Maresca explained some of the company's new partnerships and how Walgreens uses data to create a better experience for its customers to Tech Republic Dec 6.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Active.Ai Powers WhatsApp Banking for Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank to deliver Superior Customer Experience

ADCB has introduced WhatsApp banking to enable superior customer experience for their customers powered by Active.Ai. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has introduced WhatsApp banking to enable superior customer experience for their customers powered by Active.Ai’s platform in collaboration with Talisma Corporation Pvt. Ltd (Talisma). ADCB using AI and machine...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Transforming Customer Experience with Real-Time Analytics, CSG Tops 2021 Customer Journey SPARK Matrix, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

CSG is transforming the way companies engage with customers by arming today’s leading brands with future-ready, innovative solutions that drive extraordinary customer and employee experiences that inspire loyalty. CSG transforms experiences by delivering personalized, predictive, and proactive digital interactions that improve business outcomes, quicken time to value and reduce risk. With its proven SaaS platform for real-time journey analytics and decisioning, as well as customer journey orchestration, CSG was recognized as a leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix: Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) 2021 Report.
ECONOMY
Moore News

Flawless Audio Boosts Effective Collaboration and Equal Opportunity in Hybrid Work

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- In today's hybrid work environment, businesses are increasingly evolving meeting formats to accommodate people working from various locations worldwide. Underscoring this trend, Frost & Sullivan and Shure's latest white paper reveals that teams are less accepting of audio disruptions that derail their meeting agenda, make them less productive or appear unprofessional. Consequently, businesses must invest in audio technologies that seamlessly connect teams and give everyone an equal opportunity to contribute and participate.
TECHNOLOGY
dig-in.com

Re-Imagining customer experience in the new normal

Research suggests that a staggering 86% of CX leaders have revamped their strategy in light of the new normal. In a world increasingly dependent on remote communication and physical distancing, technologies offer effective means for enterprises to adopt these customer-centric strategies. The future of customer experience will ultimately depend on...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ACLEDA Bank Chooses Diebold Nixdorf to Enhance Self-Service Banking Experience

NORTH CANTON, Ohio and PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the financial and retail industries, announced today that ACLEDA Bank Plc., a leading retail bank based in Cambodia, has selected its comprehensive solution of DN SeriesTM ATMs, software and professional services to provide customers with new self-service capabilities at each of its branches.
ECONOMY
information-age.com

Jumio acquires 4Stop to enhance customer lifecycle management

AI-powered identity management provider Jumio has today announced the acquisition of global data marketplace 4Stop. Having been strategic partners prior to the deal, the addition of data sources from 4Stop to the Jumio KYX Platform will help Jumio to realise its vision of redefining the end-to-end identity industry. The combination...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy