Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. San Francisco-based call center software developer Genesys closed a $580 million round of funding led by Salesforce Ventures1 with participation from ServiceNow Ventures, Zoom Video Communications, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, D1 Capital Partners and an unnamed U.S.-based West Coast mutual fund manager.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO