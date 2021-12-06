EPL: Rangnick picks Man United star he'll play often

David Wagner can already see a change in Manchester United under “top manager” Ralf Rangnick, with the Young Boys coach expecting the hosts to be determined to exact revenge and impress their interim boss on Wednesday.The reigning Swiss champions take on the Red Devils at Old Trafford knowing they need to repeat September’s shock last-gasp 2-1 victory in Bern to keep their hopes of Europa League football alive.Young Boys need to win and hope Villarreal beat Atalanta to finish third on Wednesday, when Rangnick will rotate his side safe in the knowledge that United are already through as Group F...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO