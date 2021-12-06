ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

EPL: Rangnick picks Man United star he'll play often

By Moses O
thenetnaija.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalf Rangnick has picked youngster Mason Greenwood as the very Manchester United player he would like to feature often in his first eleven. The German described the young England forward as a 'very gifted' player,...

www.thenetnaija.co

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Manchester United roundtable: What to expect from Ralf Rangnick as coach, including how he'll handle Ronaldo

The latest chapter of the Manchester United soap opera has come to an end. The club has settled on Ralf Rangnick to be its interim manager. Though, of course, nothing is ever simple. Rangnick and United have agreed on a relatively complicated deal which sees him taking over on the sidelines for the rest of this season before moving upstairs to take on consulting duties and help guide the team from the front office.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United: How he'll deal with Ronaldo conundrum, philosophy, tactics, transfers, more

Manchester United's new interim manager Ralf Rangnick brings a clear philosophy and style to Old Trafford, but it's markedly different to Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's approach. For now, Michael Carrick will remain in charge until Rangnick's work visa arrives as they push to have their interim boss in place for Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace with a European game away to Young Boys (available to watch on Paramount+) next on the fixture list.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Mason Greenwood
Sacramento Bee

Ronaldo double earns EPL win for United in front of Rangnick

Sitting high in the stand with a blanket covering his legs on a chilly night at Old Trafford, recently appointed Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick was treated to a rip-roaring introduction to life in the Premier League. One of the most bizarre goals seen for years. Two goals from Cristiano...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Ralf Rangnick reveals why he joined Man United as manager

Newly signed interim manager Ralf Rangnick reveals why he joined Man United amid the club’s brutal season. Known as the Godfather of German football coaches, Rangnick also mentored Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, successful German bosses in English football. With the departure of then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Man United aims to turn their season around, possibly building toward a successful future with Rangnick. Indeed, it seems that he is happy with the recent move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#Young England#German#The Premier League#The Champions League
The Independent

Young Boys facing different Man Utd under Ralf Rangnick, David Wagner believes

David Wagner can already see a change in Manchester United under “top manager” Ralf Rangnick, with the Young Boys coach expecting the hosts to be determined to exact revenge and impress their interim boss on Wednesday.The reigning Swiss champions take on the Red Devils at Old Trafford knowing they need to repeat September’s shock last-gasp 2-1 victory in Bern to keep their hopes of Europa League football alive.Young Boys need to win and hope Villarreal beat Atalanta to finish third on Wednesday, when Rangnick will rotate his side safe in the knowledge that United are already through as Group F...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick insists ‘massive talent’ Mason Greenwood is different to Erling Haaland

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick was delighted by the display of “massive talent” Mason Greenwood and now wants to help him develop physically and mentally.Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Young Boys was a dead rubber as the Red Devils were already assured of their place in the last-16 draw as Group F winners.It gave Rangnick the opportunity to make 11 changes for his second match as interim boss, with United’s homegrown forward shining brightest and scoring an outstanding acrobatic volleyed opener in a forgettable 1-1 draw.“I think today he also showed not only the quality because of that beautiful...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Premier League riches sow fear among Champions League rivals

As Barcelona and Spanish champions Atletico Madrid scrap for a place in the Champions League last 16 this week, the Premier League's four participants can take it easy knowing their places in the knockout stages are already guaranteed. This week financially stricken Barca, Atletico, Sevilla and Villarreal are all in serious peril of bowing out at the group stage of the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Uefa insist Tottenham vs Rennes must go ahead despite Covid outbreak

Uefa insisted on Thursday morning that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes was still scheduled to go ahead tonight, despite the Premier League club claiming it has been postponed. After a Covid outbreak at Tottenham’s training ground, eight first-team players and five members of staff have returned positive tests, and the club released a statement on Wednesday confirming it had “unilaterally” reached a decision to call the match off. Rennes said the decision “had not been confirmed by Uefa in any way” and cited a “lack of fair play”. Amid the conflicting statements, Uefa clarified on Thursday morning...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy