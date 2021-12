Proud of his daughter. Following Amelia Gray Hamlin’s split from Scott Disick, Harry Hamlin addressed how his daughter has been thriving since the change. “Look, Amelia’s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo,” Harry, 70, shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, November 30. “I have no idea [about the breakup]. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo. Put it that way.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO