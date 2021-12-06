ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Morning fog, light rain in North Bay

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Paulson says it will be cooler...

Light Rain Overnight

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations. The weather pattern will remain active with several rain chances in the forecast. The first will come overnight as a weak cold front interacts with a deep plume of tropical moisture moving in from the west. Generally light rain can be expected, but most areas should wake up wet. A cooler, drier air mass will move in for the next few days with chilly mornings Friday and Saturday. A stronger system will then arrive out of the weekend bringing moderate to heavy rain along with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
Thursday’s Weather: Cloudy with some fog this morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another cloudy morning is ahead with some patchy dense fog. A few sprinkles or some light mist will be possible this morning. By afternoon, skies become partly cloudy. It will be breezy and warm today with highs in the mid 70s and southwest winds gusting to 15-20 mph. Mostly cloudy for much of the day tomorrow with a few isolated showers possible during the day. The likely chance for rain still looks to hold off until tomorrow night with a line of thunderstorms developing along the cold front. A few storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds being the main threat. Rain ends before sunrise Saturday with cooler, blustery conditions Saturday afternoon. Temperatures stay cool but we gain more sunshine and lose the wind for Sunday.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Dense Fog Advisory to Begin Thursday Morning

As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog. The CSRA is under a dense fog advisory until 10am. Fog has reduced visibility to less than a 1/4 mile in many locations. Later today we’ll see a partly sunny sky with highs in the low 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
#North Bay
Hooray for snow, snow, snow in the Sierra

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. - The rain is falling and the snow is blanketing California just in time for the holidays. The National Weather Service said on Thursday that a northern hemispheric pattern has "ratcheted up a notch or two," which will bring a deep and cold trough with rain and mountain snow.
SODA SPRINGS, CA
Weather
Environment
Chicago Weather: Increasing Clouds Wednesday Night, Snow Flurries Possible Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...
CHICAGO, IL
Up to Five Inches of Rain Expected with Incoming Atmospheric River

The North Bay is looking at a incoming atmospheric river this weekend. From Saturday night through Monday, forecasters are expecting two to three inches of rain for Sonoma County’s cities and two to five inches for the coastal regions. As for the possibility of flooding, Matt Mehle with the National Weather Service says that areas that normally get flooding during light rain, like Mark West Springs, should be on alert.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but mainly for areas to the south of I-80. (Credit: CBS 2) A storm producing gusty winds will be possible. Rainfall amounts will add up to as much as a half an inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night. A rain and light snow mix is possible on Saturday, but manly before 1 p.m. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures climb to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, then near a record high for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33. FRIDAY: Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A 90% chance of rain. High around 50. SATURDAY: A few light snow showers in the morning. High 39.
CHICAGO, IL
Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California. Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8,...
SACRAMENTO, CA

