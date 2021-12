We have good news and bad news for you on Sunday. The good news is that some of Amazon’s hottest sales of Black Friday 2021 came back over the weekend. But the bad news is that you’re definitely almost out of time to take advantage. Several of Amazon’s best-selling products are already starting to see shipping estimates slip. Some others have already sold out. With Christmas now less than two weeks away, things are only going to get worse as people scramble to finish up their holiday shopping. Today, we rounded up 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals from Amazon...

INTERNET ・ 19 HOURS AGO