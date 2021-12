Kanye West is continuing to try and woo his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, back. Now known as Ye, the DONDA rapper took to Instagram with a "Thanksgiving prayer," and it was all about how he failed in his marriage. It appears he was inspired with the latest plea after taking his son Saint to his first football game. "My mini-me is a mix of two of my favorite things. Me and my wife's face. All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," he said within the five-minute post about Kardashian. "I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: mis-actions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

