ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Johnson introduces himself with game winning kick against the Raiders

By Hogs Haven
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fourth week in a row, running back Antonio Gibson shouldered the load for the offense, rushing 23 times for 88...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Raiders win first overtime game on Thanksgiving since 2012

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Anthony Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday. Carlson’s fifth field goal came after Brown was called for interference on Zay Jones on third-and-18. All four of Brown’s […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fox40jackson.com

Raiders' Daniel Carlson was dealing with food poisoning before game-winning kick

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson played the hero in Las Vegas’ overtime win on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, but he nearly didn’t make it onto the field. Carlson told reporters after the game that he was dealing with food poisoning. Las Vegas Raiders’ Daniel Helm (86), place kicker Daniel Carlson...
NFL
Las Vegas Sun

Live coverage: Raiders win Thanksgiving thriller in overtime against Cowboys

Arlington, Texas — With five minutes remaining in regulation, a faint “Rai-ders” chant was audible emanating from the Northwest corner of cavernous AT&T Stadium. It may have seemed premature at the time to the majority of the 93,483 fans in attendance for the traditional Thanksgiving afternoon game, but it turned out to be an appropriate early celebration. Las Vegas picked up an all-important 36-33 overtime win over Dallas, halting a three-game losing streak and improving to 6-5 on the year.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Eli Apple had a superb game against the Raiders, per PFF

Last week, I wrote that Eli Apple deserves more respect. The man isn’t a star, but he has made incremental improvement this year. The article was... not received well. Apple, who apparently peruses this site, then did me a solid by going out and having his best game yet. According...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
reviewjournal.com

Grading Raiders’ victory against Cowboys

How the Raiders performed in a 36-33 overtime win against the Cowboys. Derek Carr had a 22-yard run. And looked pretty fast doing so. He also threw for 373 yards and a score. Josh Jacobs had a drop that might have gone for a long touchdown, but he managed 87 yards and a score with a long of 21 off 22 carries. There was even a Marcus Mariota sighting. One of those goal-line packages coaches constantly talk about paid off with a 3-yard scoring run from the backup quarterback with 7:13 left in the third quarter, leading to a 24-13 advantage. Tight end Darren Waller (two catches, 33 yards) was lost to injury in the second quarter.
NFL
SportsGrid

CeeDee Lamb ruled out for Week 12 game against the Raiders

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reports CeeDee Lamb did not clear the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not be available for the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game against the Raiders. Lamb suffered the concussion against the Chiefs on Sunday and had been listed as questionable for the Week 12 matchup. However, the team and its coaches were optimistic that Lamb would pass the NFL’s concussion protocol despite the short week. Lamb leads the Cowboys with 740 receiving yards. The Cowboys will also be without the unvaccinated Amari Cooper due to testing positive for Covid-19. He’ll be out for this week and possibly Week 13. Cooper is second on the team in reception yards with 583. With Lamb unable to go, Michael Gallup will operate as Dallas’ number one wideout. Gallup’s 122 reception yards rank him seventh amongst his teammates. The Cowboys struggled in Week 11 against Kansas City, with Lamb leaving early and Cooper not playing.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders-Cowboys game thread

The Las Vegas Raiders need some holiday cheer as they look to end a three-game losing skid at the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. PT. Of course, this is another huge game for the reeling Raiders. Here is your place to discuss it all. Have a great day and Happy Thanksgiving everyone.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Las Vegas#American Football#The Football Team#26 17 Most Nfl
theweektoday.com

OR wins annual Powderpuff game against Wareham

The Old Rochester Bulldogs beat out the Wareham Vikings at the annual Powderpuff football game between the two rival schools on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The raucous pre-Thanksgiving flag football game was held at Old Rochester as Wareham hosted the most recent contest in 2019. OR came out strong in the...
THEATER & DANCE
foxbaltimore.com

Raiders Win In Overtime Over Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders got the third-down help they needed from Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown. Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Raiders ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.
NFL
neworleanssun.com

Report: Washington signs K Brian Johnson

The Washington Football Team signed kicker Brian Johnson from the Chicago Bears' practice squad Tuesday in the wake of Joey Slye's hamstring injury, NFL Network reported. Johnson will be the team's fourth kicker this season. Slye was injured trying to chase down Seattle defensive end Rasheem Green after a blocked...
NFL
Union Democrat

Raider Repair: Las Vegas wins the 'must-win' on Thanksgiving against Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas — The only audible noise in the visitor's news conference room at AT&T Stadium were the celebratory shouts, claps and chatter coming from the nearby locker room for several minutes after the Raiders' 36-33 victory over the Cowboys. A longer-than-usual amount of time elapsed before the Raiders appeared...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos of Brian Kelly coaching Notre Dame in bowl games against LSU

If you’re reading this story, chances are you’re as shocked as anyone that Brian Kelly reportedly is leaving Notre Dame to coach at LSU. For anyone with a long memory, it might be a slightly awkward arrangement at first because Kelly has coached two Irish teams to bowl wins over the Tigers. The first was a 31-28 win in the 2014 Music City Bowl that was decided on a last-second field goal from Kyle Brindza. Another close contest came in the 2018 Citrus Bowl, which the Irish won, 21-17, on a late 55-yard touchdown pass from Ian Book to Miles Boykin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Johnson City Press

Bucs take four-game winning streak into game against Lees-McRae

Suddenly East Tennessee State is one of the hottest basketball teams in the Southern Conference. The Bucs take a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s 4 p.m. nonconference home game against Lees-McRae. ETSU is fresh off of a championship in the Naples Invitational, a three-game tournament in which it beat Murray State, Missouri State and Kent State, all mid-majors with high aspirations.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy