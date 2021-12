Oranges at Christmastime come to us by way of Saint Nicholas. Nicholas was born in 271 AD near the town of Myra in what is now Southern Turkey. His wealthy parents, who raised him to be a devout Christian, died in an epidemic while Nicholas was still young. Obeying Jesus’ words to “sell what you own and give the money to the poor,” Nicholas used his whole inheritance to assist the needy, the sick, and the suffering. He dedicated his life to serving God.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO