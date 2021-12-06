Calling All The Money People!

Grimes is not a communist. The tech-consumed star, who’s well known for daydreaming about futurist utopias, said just that on Instagram last month, in a caption to a paparazzi shot of her reading Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto, shortly after her breakup with billionaire and amateur space explorer Elon Musk. “Although there are some very smart ideas in this book,” she wrote, “personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi [universal basic income] that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming.” One month (and one failed promise to quit the internet and fame altogether) later, Grimes posted a TikTok digging into this thought, what she described as one of her “crazy ideas [which] make people super upset sometimes”: wealth distribution though gaming.

