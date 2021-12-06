Smart: Bulldogs never considered changing QBs vs. Bama

Today’s interviewee is Tommy Marshall, the commissioner of the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, a new division of the Georgia Independent School Association. The GISA announced the formation of the GIAA last week. It came in the wake of 16 Georgia High School Association members announcing over the past six weeks that they would be joining GISA next year. The 16 are Brookstone, Deerfield-Windsor, First Presbyterian, George Walton Academy, Heritage of Newnan, Lakeview Academy, Loganville Christian, Mount de Sales, Our Lady of Mercy, Riverside Military, St. Anne-Pacelli, Stratford Academy, Strong Rock Christian and Tattnall Square, plus non-football schools Atlanta Jewish Academy and Brandon Hall. Another 11 schools are coming from other associations for a total of 27 new members. Marshall had been Marist’s athletic director for 25 years when he retired last spring. He spent many of those years on the GHSA’s executive committee.
Comments / 2