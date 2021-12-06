Smart: Bulldogs never considered changing QBs vs. Bama

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say about the improved running attack, getting sack and the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday:. (On what they can learn from the last meeting): “Yeah, for sure. I mean there’s a couple of clips in that game or plays where we had opportunities in the red area and we turned the football over in the red area.That makes it difficult to overcome when you’re going against a really good defense. We just need to play cleaner and play better. But you know, it’s a good defense. I think statistically they’re up there at the top or near the top in most categories. And so, really solid front seven, good players on the back end. It is going to be a good challenge for us.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO