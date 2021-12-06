ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Smart: Bulldogs never considered changing QBs vs. Bama

By Chip Towers
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
ATHENS – Georgia coach Kirby Smart said there was never any discussion of switching to quarterback JT Daniels during Saturday night’s SEC Championship game loss to Alabama, even casually over the headphones. Stetson Bennett, the Bulldogs’ senior quarterback, passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-24 loss,...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ Marlon Davidson on his left knee surgery

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson plans to finish the season strong and hopes to have a strong offseason. “It has changed a lot, being healthy,” Davidson said. “I can tell you that I haven’t grown into my body yet. This is not where I’m going to be in two or three years. I’m not going to be this size. I’m not going to be none of this. It’s going to be totally different.”
NFL
