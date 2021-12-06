Native American ‘Visual Verse’ now available

November is National Native American Heritage Month and there could be no better time in which to celebrate the vibrant culture of the country’s many Native American tribes. Each year in the Pahrump Valley, November hails the coming of the Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow, a gathering of the community and tribe members from a vast array of Native American nations, all coming together to share in the rich history and traditions of America’s first peoples. Taking place this past weekend, Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21, at Petrack Park, the Pahrump Social Powwow was an enormous success, with event organizers raving about the outcome and everyone already buzzing with excitement about the return of the event in 2022.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 13 DAYS AGO