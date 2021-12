Chef Okawara joins from Michelin-starred Kenzo Estates in Napa Valley, CA. Plan Do See America, the leader in Japanese hospitality practicing the principle of Omototenashi, is proud to announce Chef Atsushi Okawara as the Head Sushi Chef of The Den at Azabu Miami Beach, their hidden omakase room. Chef Okawara joins The Den from Michelin-starred Kenzo Estates in Napa Valley, CA where he was Head Sushi Chef, and has been Head Chef of Sanraku restaurants in San Francisco, CA and internationally EDO Restaurants in Toronto, Canada and, Minoya in Tokyo, Japan, where he began his culinary career. Beginning November 17th of this calendar year, patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy his culinary creations and appreciate his artform in this intimate yet luxurious Miami Beach Japanese staple.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO