Music

Tamara McClain Covers Prince’s “Adore” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

 4 days ago

Tamara McClain performing “Adore” by Prince with a...

DP Sings Blackstreet’s “Before I Let You Go” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

DP aka Damarcus Palmer was back at the StarDome this week, and Ms. Jannie Ashley loved seeing him perform "Before I Let You Go" by Blackstreet!!
MUSIC
Let's Sing Karaoke

Come and join all the fun at Let's Sing Karaoke. You don't have to sing, but you can certainly enjoy the entertaining moments of our cast of performers. So come with a song in your heart and the yearnings for a great time.
MUSIC
Corey Holcomb’s Gospel-ish Song “Shelter”

Corey Holcomb's woman may be a little heavy, but she got his back AND gives him shelter!! Here's the full song in case you missed it on the show…
MUSIC
My Comedy & Karaoke Night Starring DP (04/26/21) [FULL SHOW]

DP aka Damarcus Palmer headlined this special #ComedyKaraokeNight at the Stardome, and Tamara McClain, Dominique and John Jr.'s performances also helped to make it a great night!!
TV & VIDEOS
Treesi Sings Jennifer Holliday’s “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

"And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" by Jennifer Holliday and Jennifer Hudson is a very hard song to sing, and Treesi came all the way from Memphis to sing it for us!! How do you think she did??
MUSIC
Cordelia Anderson Gets Roasted Singing Mary J. Blige & Recovers With Opera | Comedy & Karaoke Night

"Real Love" by Mary J. Blige wasn't the right fit for Dr. Cordelia Anderson. What you think about her performances of "Ride On King Jesus" and the "Star Spangled Banner"??
MUSIC
Kim Sings Aretha Franklin’s “Dr. Feelgood Love Is Serious Business” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

It's not easy to sing Aretha Franklin, but Kim did a good job singing "Dr. Feelgood Love Is Serious Business" at the Stardome last night!! And shout out to Special K for filling in for me!!!!
MUSIC
Tamara McClain Sings “Ride That Pony” With A Live Band | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Tamara McClain was one of the performers featured at the Stardome last week, and here she is singing her very own song called "Ride That Pony."
MUSIC
DP Covers Tank’s “Maybe I Deserve” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

DP aka Damarcus Palmer headlined the concert at the Stardome earlier this week, and here's his performance of "Maybe I Deserve" by Tank. What you think??
MUSIC
Dominique Covers Johnnie Taylor’s “Last Two Dollars” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

The crowd at the Stardome got hype when Dominique sang "Last Two Dollars" by Johnnie Taylor!!
MUSIC
Ralston Albert Played Anita Baker So Good I Bought Him A New Trumpet! | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Ralston Albert (@SatchmoCloud9 on Instagram, Ralston Fortississimo on Facebook and $psi9KK on Cash App) absolutely shut it down last week at the Stardome when he played Anita Baker!! I gave him $500, bought him a brand new trumpet 🎺, and other people blessed him on Cash App.
MUSIC
LaTocha Scott Talks About What Xscape Has Planned After Verzuz | RSMS

We had a fun time talking to LaTocha Scott from Xscape about her group's awesome Verzuz with SWV!! She also told us about her new Gospel song "Full Time Love," and the time paramedics were called to a church because her singing "How Excellent" caused pure pandemonium!!!! Let me know what you thought about the Xscape and SWV Verzuz in the comments…
MUSIC

