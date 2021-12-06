Tamara McClain Covers Prince’s “Adore” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Panga always does a great job singing at the Stardome, and here she is sing “Get Here” by Oleta Adams… One of my favorites!!. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley. #RickeySmiley.
Tony sang "On The Wings Of Love" by Jeffrey Osborne at the Stardome last week, and J. Anthony Brown went all the way in!! 😂😂😂
DP aka Damarcus Palmer was back at the StarDome this week, and Ms. Jannie Ashley loved seeing him perform "Before I Let You Go" by Blackstreet!!
Come and join all the fun at Let's Sing Karaoke. You don't have to sing, but you can certainly enjoy the entertaining moments of our cast of performers. So come with a song in your heart and the yearnings for a great time.
Corey Holcomb's woman may be a little heavy, but she got his back AND gives him shelter!! Here's the full song in case you missed it on the show… 😂😂😂😂
It's sundress season, and Vera Swindle wore one as she sang Aretha Franklin's "Baby I Love You" last week at the StarDome!!
DP aka Damarcus Palmer headlined this special #ComedyKaraokeNight at the Stardome, and Tamara McClain, Dominique and John Jr.'s performances also helped to make it a great night!!
"And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" by Jennifer Holliday and Jennifer Hudson is a very hard song to sing, and Treesi came all the way from Memphis to sing it for us!! How do you think she did??
"Real Love" by Mary J. Blige wasn't the right fit for Dr. Cordelia Anderson. What you think about her performances of "Ride On King Jesus" and the "Star Spangled Banner"??
Congratulations to Desmond G!! He was the winner last night at the StarDome, and here he is singing "All Of Me" by John Legend…
Watch DP aka Damarcus Palmer perform his remake of "Tyrone" by Erykah Badu live at the Stardome!! His version is called "Simone"…
It's not easy to sing Aretha Franklin, but Kim did a good job singing "Dr. Feelgood Love Is Serious Business" at the Stardome last night!! And shout out to Special K for filling in for me!!!!
Tamara McClain was one of the performers featured at the Stardome last week, and here she is singing her very own song called "Ride That Pony." Wanna watch the next show live and online?? Get your ticket from Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK
DP aka Damarcus Palmer headlined the concert at the Stardome earlier this week, and here's his performance of "Maybe I Deserve" by Tank. What you think?? Tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped are available here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK
The crowd at the Stardome got hype when Dominique sang "Last Two Dollars" by Johnnie Taylor!! Get tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK
Ralston Albert (@SatchmoCloud9 on Instagram, Ralston Fortississimo on Facebook and $psi9KK on Cash App) absolutely shut it down last week at the Stardome when he played Anita Baker!! I gave him $500, bought him a brand new trumpet 🎺, and other people blessed him on Cash App. Watch tonight's show live on Looped here: hhttps://bit.ly/2HJfYOK
We had a fun time talking to LaTocha Scott from Xscape about her group's awesome Verzuz with SWV!! She also told us about her new Gospel song "Full Time Love," and the time paramedics were called to a church because her singing "How Excellent" caused pure pandemonium!!!! Let me know what you thought about the Xscape and SWV Verzuz in the comments…
