Thunder Gameday: Eight-Game Losing Streak Will be Broken for OKC or Detroit

Both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons are on eight-game losing streaks. However, they’re set to face off on Monday night as one team will get a win and the other will lose their ninth consecutive contest.

The Thunder will likely be shorthanded, as several key players could be unable to play for various reasons. Most notably, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in concussion protocol and Josh Giddey is recovering from the flu.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 2point underdogs to the Pistons, and the total over/under is 204 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Last time the Thunder took the court, they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by 73 points. This was the largest margin of defeat in the history of the NBA.

With that in mind, the biggest key in Monday’s contest against the Pistons will likely be Oklahoma City’s mentality. Has the team truly been able to put that game behind them, or will those struggles continue?

Detroit hasn’t been good this season, being one of only two teams in the league that has fewer wins than the Thunder.

However, they’ve got the top pick from the 2021 NBA Draft in Cade Cunningham, who will be exciting to watch. Over the past few weeks, he’s started to emerge as one of the top young talents in the NBA.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-16) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-18)

WHEN:

Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“Our players do a great job of holding each other accountable,” said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault following practice on Sunday.

Despite a historically bad loss in their last game, the Thunder are expected to be level-headed coming into Monday’s matchup.

